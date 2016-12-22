Legal Notices, December 23, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Closed alternate Fridays (12/30, 1/13, etc.) and Monday, December 26, 2016 for Christmas Day (observed) and Monday, January 2, 2017 for New Year’s Day (observed) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Martin Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-208 CDP FILING DATE: August 30, 2016 APPLICANT: Chris and Lisa Martin LOCATION: 842 Arden Drive (APN: 258-232-30) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for a major renovation to an existing single-family residence, construction of an Accessory Unit, grading and stormwater improvements to an existing developed project site. The subject property is located in the Residential 5 (R-5) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau 760 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Vietro Retaining Wall CASE NUMBER: 16-248 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: October 11, 2016 APPLICANT: Mike Vietro LOCATION: 604 Camino De Orchidia (APN: 258-141-35) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for an over height masonry retaining wall with wrought iron railings with landscape screening adjacent is proposed at this time. The wall varies in height, up to a total height of 11.2 feet in height. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau 760 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 2, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review periods, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal.

Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The actions of the Planning & Building Department on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission.

Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/23/16 CN 19640

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 5th day of January, 2017, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Culture Brewing Tasting Room CASE NUMBER: 16-132 MUP/CDP FILING DATE: July 18, 2016

APPLICANT: Steve Ragan, Solana Beach Brewing Company LOCATION: 629 South Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-161-05-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a beer tasting room within an existing commercial suite. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan in the Commercial Mixed-Use 1 (D-CM-1) zoning district and in the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Planning and Building Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 12/23/16 CN 19639



CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-310 INTRODUCE ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10, CHAPTER 10.44, SECTION 680 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO REDUCE THE LENGTH OF THE 40 MILE PER HOUR (MPH) SPEED ZONE ON BLACK RAIL ROAD THAT CURRENTLY EXTENDS FROM SAPPHIRE DRIVE TO AVIARA PARKWAY TO INCLUDE ONLY THE AREA FROM POINSETTIA LANE TO AVIARA PARKWAY. WHEREAS, staff has determined that the appropriate speed limit on the northernmost portion of Black Rail Road between Sapphire Drive and Poinsettia Lane, per the provisions found in the California Vehicle Code and the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, is 25 miles per hour; and WHEREAS, the Traffic Safety Commission, at their meeting of Sept. 12, 2016, unanimously recommended that the northerly extent of the 40 mph speed zone on Black Rail Road be modified and terminate at Poinsettia Lane. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Title 10, Chapter 10.44 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the revision of Section 10.44.680 to read as follows: “Upon Black Rail Road from Aviara Parkway to its intersection with Poinsettia Lane, the prima facie speed limit shall be 40 miles per hour.” EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective 30 days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this Ordinance and cause the full text of the Ordinance or a summary of the Ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within 15 days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 29th day of November, 2016, and thereafter, PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 13th day of December, 2016, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Wood, Schumacher, Blackburn, Packard. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 12/23/16 CN 19624

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE CITY COUNCIL VACANCY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the City Council to fill a vacancy with a term ending December 2018. Application forms are available on the City’s website, at City Hall or by calling the City Clerk at 760-633-2601. The deadline for submitting applications is January 4, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the January 11, 2017 City Council meeting to discuss their qualifications and interest in serving on the City Council. Depending on the number of applicants, appointment may be made at the same Council meeting or a subsequent meeting date. GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS • An applicant must be 18 years of age and a citizen of the State of California • An applicant must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Encinitas • A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California

CITY COUNCIL STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OFFICEHOLDERS The City Council is comprised of one (1) Mayor and four (4) Council Members elected from the City at-large. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.010, on the second Tuesday of each December of even numbered years, the newly elected Mayor and Council Members will be sworn in. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.030, at the first regular City Council meeting in December of odd numbered years and the second Tuesday of each December in even numbered years, the City Council shall choose one of its members as Deputy Mayor.

Catherine S. Blakespear Mayor – term expires December 2018 Tony Kranz Deputy Mayor – term expires December 2020 Tasha Boerner Horvath Council Member – term expires December 2020 Mark Muir Council Member – term expires December 2018

Vacancy Council Member – term expires December 2018 CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS The City Council of the City of Encinitas holds Regular Meetings on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue. City Council may meet in Closed Session prior to the start of the meetings to discuss certain matters as provided by law. CITY GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE The City of Encinitas is a General Law City and operates under the general laws of the State of California with a Council/Manager form of government. The Council/Manager form of government is broadly defined as combining the political/policy leadership of elected officials with the managerial leadership of the City Manager. CITY HALL OFFICE HOURS Encinitas City Hall is normally open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and on every other Friday. These hours are posted in prominent locations at City Hall as well as on the City of Encinitas’ website at www.encinitasca.gov. OTHER BOARDS ON WHICH COUNCIL MEMBERS SERVE The Mayor and City Council serve as Board Members of the San Dieguito Water District, Encinitas Housing Authority, and the Encinitas Financing Authority. In addition, Council Members represent the City on various regional boards, commissions, and committees. SALARY AND BENEFITS FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS Mayor: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(a), the Mayor receives the same salary as a Council Member ($1,186 per month). Beginning in 2016, the Mayor shall be entitled to the current Council Member salary ($1,186) plus $100 per month and the operative date of this compensation adjustment shall take effect upon the seating of the legislative body after the General Municipal Election in November 2016. Council Members: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(b) City Council Members receive $1,186 per month effective December 9, 2008. San Dieguito Water District Board Members receive an independent stipend of $100 per meeting pursuant to San Dieguito Water District Resolution No. 89-07. Housing Authority Members receive an independent stipend of $50 per meeting pursuant to Housing Authority Resolution No. 94-04. 12/23/16, 12/30/16 CN 19621

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN HUNTINGTON, aka PATRICIA ANN HUDAK CASE # 37-2016-00040645-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Patricia Ann Huntington, aka Patricia Ann Hudak. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ronald Alfred Huntington in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ronald Alfred Huntington be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Ronald Alfred Huntington 4317 Graydon Rd San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.350.9973

12/23/16, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19638

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 12-31-2016, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 3327 Leann Collins 956AB Don Peacock 12/23, 12/30/16 CNS-2957451# CN 19623

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROSEMARY FALKENSTEIN CASE # 37-2016-00043972-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rosemary Falkenstein. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gary P. Kunze in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Gary P. Kunze be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 31 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V.L. Campo 410 S Melrose Dr #201

Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/23/16, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19622

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CARYL L. BREHM CASE # 37-2016-00042885-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Caryl L. Brehm. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas M. Campbell in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas M. Campbell be appointed as Executor to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jason R Schingler Worden Williams LLP 462 Stevens Ave #100 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.755.6604 12/23/16, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031214 Filed: Dec 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Writers Way Located at: 235 Havenview Ln, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Glass, 235 Havenview Ln, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 06/01/00 S/Andrea Glass, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031871 Filed: Dec 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wire Moon Jewelry Located at: 3006 Live Oak Park Rd, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Shearer, 3006 Live Oak Park Rd, Fallbrook CA 92028 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 03/11/14 S/Michelle Shearer, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031029 Filed: Dec 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walker Tech & Pool Service Located at: 1049 Harding St, Escondido CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adrian J Walker, 1049 Harding St, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Adrian J Walker, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031751 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TZSRI Inc Located at: 232 Pacific View Ln, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TZSRI Inc, 232 Pacific View Ln, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 09/01/11 S/Todd Stearman, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031713 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Legal Beagle Located at: 192 Triton Cir, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Gershenfeld, 192 Triton Cir, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Karen Gershenfeld, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031789 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Law Office of Borg & Duisters Located at: 800 Grand Ave #C-14. Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rickard L Borg, 800 Grand Ave #C-14, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Vanessa C Duisters, 800 Grand Ave #C-14, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Vanessa C Duisters, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031379 Filed: Dec 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fleurat Consulting Group Located at: 8026 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christy A Fleurat, 8026 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/08/16 S/Christy A Fleurat, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030452 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eye Style Optometry Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way #146, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Guru Dutt Sharma OD APOC, 1577 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Guru Sharma, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031535 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DMW Net Located at: 1450 Market St #656, San Diego CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: PO Box 122621, San Diego CA 92112 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Randy L Hussey, 1450 Market St #656, San Diego CA 92101 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Randy L Hussey, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031743 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cosmic Laundry #1; B. Super Laundry #20 Located at: 3888 Wooster Dr, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. FNS Holdings – Comenzando LLC, 3888 Wooster Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Frank A Ballesteros, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031620 Filed: Dec 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. City to City; B. City to City San Diego; C. City to City SD Located at: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Earl W Joss, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031764 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Natural Group Located at: 135 Avocado St, Leucadia CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Swell Sales LLC, 135 Avocado St, Leucadia CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 03/28/16 S/Dave Musil, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029698 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Neighborhood Connection; B. Get1Free Magazine; C. Get1Free Marketing; D. Get1Free Digital; E. Get1Free Print Located at: 4180 Ruffin Rd #235, San Diego CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Get1Free Inc, 4180 Ruffin Rd #235, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Michelle Tietz, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031188 Filed: Dec 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T3 Construction Services Located at: 7053 Sitio Frontera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-614, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Elias, 7053 Sitio Frontera, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Elias, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030148 Filed: Nov 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surftech Located at: 5825 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Surftechnicians LLC, 5825 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 08/07/07 S/Monique Dabbs, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031365 Filed: Dec 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Time To Waste Real Estate Services LLC Located at: 888 Prospect St #200, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. No Time To Waste Real Estate Services LLC, 888 Propect St #200, La Jolla CA 92037 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 06/22/15 S/Paul Talavera, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031476 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farrugia Photography Located at: 4765 Frazee Rd #1420, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria A Toney, 4765 Frazee Rd #1420, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 07/25/15 S/Maria A Toney, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031111 Filed: Dec 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly Patrick Kline; B. Kline Capital Consutling Corp Located at: 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kline Capital Consulting Corp, 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 12/15/14 S/Kelly P Kline, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031110 Filed: Dec 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly P Kline; B. MOTM Real Estate Investments LLC Located at: 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MOTM Real Estate Investments LLC, 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 07/01/06 S/Kelly P Kline, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031316 Filed: Dec 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joseph Xavier Located at: 523 N Vulcan Ave #34, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jose Davis, 523 N Vulcan Ave #34, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jose Davis, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031088 Filed: Dec 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goodlife Festival; B. Highlife Festival Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Westward Expos, 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 12/01/16 S/Lawrence Bame, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030937 Filed: Dec 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Get Lit Seasonal Lighting Located at: 2101 Summerhill Dr, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Falette, 2101 Summerhill Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/29/16 S/Anthony Falette, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030654 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali–Casual Cars Located at: 4003 Park Blvd #27, San Diego CA San Diego 92103 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cali–Casual Inc, 22817 Ventura Blvd #185, Woodland Hills CA 91304 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Vincent L Velardi, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031502 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Back to Cali Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 2251 Altisma Way #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Back to Cali, 2251 Altisma Way #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Addy, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030745 Filed: Dec 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AriFit; B. Hercules Combat and Wellness Located at: 12625 High Bluff Dr #208, San Diego CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arielle Kantor, 6997 Santa Fe Cyn Pl, San Diego CA 92129 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 08/01/16 S/Arielle Kantor, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030652 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillman Home Comfort; B. Stillman Home Services; C. Stillman Electric; D. Stillman Solar; E. Stillman HVAC Located at: 2892 S Santa Fe Ave #108, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stillman Heating and Air Conditioning Inc, 2892 S Santa Fe Ave #108, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 07/01/02 S/Kyle Hackney, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030610 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S&E Enterprises Located at: 1726 E Pointe Av, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stewart Bryan 1726 E Pointe Av, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/04/16 S/Stewart Bryan, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030753 Filed: Dec 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purple Kat Distribution Located at: 5601 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christiano Goulart, 3852 Cameo Dr, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Monica Lucas, 5601 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christiano Goulart, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030560 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Beach Pallet Company Located at: 2927 Upshur St, San Diego CA San Diego 92106 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Jauregui, 2927 Upshur St, San Diego CA 92106 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David Jauregui, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030440 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JCS Fitness & Marital Arts; B. Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu Carlsbad Located at: 6158 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 2679 Alameda Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JCS Fitness & Martial Arts LLC, 2679 Alameda Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joao C Silva, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19589

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030138 Filed: Nov 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jake’s Del Mar Located at: 1660 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 225 W Plaza St #300, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Waterfront Restaurants Inc, 225 W Plaza St #300, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is conducted by: A Coprporation The first day of business: 04/07/81 S/Ray Burnett, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030475 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IRI Consulting Company; B. Antojitos Located at: 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mohammadali Lahsaiezadeh, 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Maria Alma Gomez, 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 12/21/11 S/Mohammadali Lahsaiezadeh, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030728 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healty Habits Lifestyle Located at: 10675 Calle Mar de Mariposa #1110, San Diego CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cindy Smith, 10675 Calle Mar de Mariposa #1110, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cindy Smith, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030461 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Design Group Located at: 503 N Tremont St #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Fetterly, 503 N Tremont St #D, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 08/15/09 S/John Fetterly, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030316 Filed: Nov 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Real Estate Group Located at: 1905 Calle Barcelona #230, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden LLC, 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven A Golden, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030985 Filed: Dec 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Check the Box Solutions Located at: 1524 Halia Ct, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1524 Halia Ct, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Cecilia Cresto, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030533 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C3 Carlsbad Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Causes for Community Inc, 2801 Roosevelt St #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 06/24/13 S/Deborah Ferraro, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029206 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biosculptures Located at: 929 Las Brisas Way, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dana Salzhandler, 929 Las Brisas Way, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/01/97 S/Dana Salzhandler, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029071 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Diamond AutoSpa Located at: 4219 Lewis St, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joaquin Santillan Ramirez, 5166 Whitman Way #214, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Kayleena Jean Santillan, 5166 Whitman Way #214, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/09/16 S/Joaquin Santillan Ramirez, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030269 Filed: Nov 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Farm at El Mirlo Located at: 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067 Mailing Address: PO Box 2426, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Vittoria, 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 2. Patricia Vittoria, 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Frank Vittoria, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030093 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandalwood Arts Studio Located at: 6830 Embarcadero Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Team, 6830 Embarcadero Ln, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/15/16 S/Andrea Team, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028657 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redwood and Poppy Located at: 2026 David Dr, Escondido CA San Diego 92026 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashley Eszlinger, 2026 David Dr, Escondido CA 92026 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Ashley Eszlinger, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030476 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Golf Events Located at: 2895 Scott St #C, Vista CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 395 Walnut Ave #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Premier Caddie LLC, 395 Walnut Ave #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Chad Beckley, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029722 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Tree Ranch Located at: 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oak Tree Ranch Inc, 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 06/01/90 S/Bert Caster, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029721 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Tree Homes Located at: 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Home 4-U LLC, 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 05/01/02 S/Bert Caster, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030467 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomsa Interiors Located at: 4217 Isle Dr, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 230399, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linsey A Welton, 4217 Isle Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/11 S/Linsey A Welton, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029414 Filed: Nov 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K-Tac Communications Located at: 322 N El Camino Real #F, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 276 N El Camino Real #202, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kinnaman, 276 N El Camino Real #202, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kinnaman, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030063 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insource Consulting Located at: 16008 Via Dicha, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091 Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave #485, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thunder Marketing Inc, 16008 Via Dicha, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/18/05 S/Holly Wilkey, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030393 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imprint – Changing Tomorrow Today; B. Worship for Kids Located at: 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Imprint – Changing Tomorrow Today, 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jill M Anderson, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029795 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kathy’s In-Home Pet Care Service Located at: 1768 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathy Kraft, 1768 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/17/16 S/Kathy Kraft, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029194 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Psychology Center Located at: 2564 State St #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James A Bondell, 2909 Corte Celeste, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/15/79 S/James A Bondell, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029951 Filed: Nov 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Beauty Located at: 845 Nardo Rd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yael Marmar, 845 Nardo Rd, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/20/16 S/Yael Marmar, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19557