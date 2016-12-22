Dave & Buster’s is latest tenant in The Shoppes

CARLSBAD — The new look of The Shoppes at Carlsbad is starting to become clearer.

Dave & Buster’s announced last week it will open a location at the mall at the end of next January.

The 40,000 square-foot venue, opening Jan. 30, will occupy a prominent space in The Shoppes at Carlsbad, which is currently undergoing renovations scheduled for completion in early 2017. The newest addition to the mall will be on the east end on the first floor.

“Dave & Buster’s is excited to bring our signature food, beverage and entertainment experience to Carlsbad which is known worldwide for fun and attractions,” General Manager Cory Gallant said in a statement. “We will offer something for everyone — from foodies and gamers, to sports fans and party planners. Our location is central to Oceanside and Vista, so we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of North County San Diego.”

Dave & Buster’s will be looking to fill 275 jobs. Positions are for both the kitchen and the floor, including game techs. Applications are being taken on the company’s website.

In addition, The Shoppes at Carlsbad, which is owned by the New York-based Rouse Properties, will include Zara, The Cheesecake Factory and Yard House, which all will open once renovations are complete.