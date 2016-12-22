Curbside recycling is offered for tree pickup

REGION — With Christmas just days away, the next step will be removing the trees.

Instead of the dump, Waste Management of North County is offering curbside recycling.

In Oceanside, Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach, tree pick up begins on residents’ normally scheduled collection day from Monday through Jan. 13.

For Carlsbad customers, though, tree drop off locations are also at Calaveras Park 2997 Glasgow Dr., Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino de los Coches, Fire Station No. 2, 1275 Carlsbad Village Dr., and Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Road.

In Del Mar, residents can drop off trees at the Public Works yard, 2240 Jimmy Durante Blvd., through Jan. 13.

Solana Beach customers’ tree drop locations are at 715 Valley Ave. and 635 S. Highway 101.

Waste Management urges trees for curbside collection that customers should follow these guidelines:

• Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands.

• Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half and placed next to your green waste cart.

• When possible, residents are asked to cut down any tree so that it fits inside the green waste cart, with the lid closed for collection.

• Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be disposed of through regular trash service. Flocked trees must fit into the trash cart, with the lid closed for collection.