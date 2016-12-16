Robotics in hair restoration? It’s a buyer beware scenario

OCEANSIDE — Robotics are becoming increasingly common in surgical procedures, and for good reason.

However, no matter how efficient and precise a machine can be, when it comes to aesthetics there is no replacement for a highly skilled surgeon. Hair restoration is one such industry that is being flooded with robotic surgery, but its popularity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s your best choice.

“Essentially what is happening is that robotic surgery is enabling less skilled surgeons to perform delicate procedures such as hair transplants,” Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD said. “And when you are trying to visually recreate what God gave you, it’s just not going to happen with a robot. There are problems with it.”

Currently there are two main methods for hair transplant. Follicular Unit Grafting (FUG) and the more recent Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).

FUG procedures, also known as the strip method, are done by taking a strip of a patient’s scalp and extracting donor harvesting from that strip. A robot cannot perform FUG procedures. FUE procedures, by contrast, involve extracting follicular units one hair at a time from the donor area. When it comes to FUE, Wagner advises patients to opt for the skill of a surgeon versus a robot.

“The human eye can see things that a computer or robot can’t,” Wagner said. “At MyHairTransplantMD we pay the utmost attention to the artistic side of the procedure. We found that advanced technology is amazing, but in the wrong hands it yields bad results. If you’re looking for the highest aesthetics, the best results, only a skilled surgeon can deliver that.”

Hair restoration by robot is being offered more and more frequently at offices where FUE is just one of a menu of cosmetic procedures. “At MyHairTransplantMD, we do one thing and we do it extremely well,” Wagner said. “This isn’t something we decided to do on a whim or to keep up with the growing demand. It’s the only thing we do, and we stand by the results our surgeons deliver. Our team in particular has a more artistic approach than some of the other offices that might offer it.”

Robotic surgery’s popularity is often attributed to the precision it offers and the elimination of the possibility for human error. However, robotic systems are prone to software and mechanical errors, and when you have less skilled surgeons performing surgery in any capacity, the chances for mistakes may increase exponentially. “To anyone who says that robotic surgery is the way to go, and that surgery performed by hand is out of date, I say that there is valuable difference when choosing a surgeon over a robot when it comes to hair restoration,” Wagner said. “Studies have proven the dangers that can be associated with robotic surgery in any field. We feel strongly that what we do here is best done by hand, and done best by highly skilled, trained and experienced surgeons.”

MyHairTransplantMD is located at 2103 S. El Camino Real, Suite 201 in Oceanside. For a complete explanation of pricing and procedures offered, or to schedule a free consultation, visit their website at myhairtransplantmd.com or call the office at (800) 262-2017.

This article is sponsored content.