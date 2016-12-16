Del Sol Lions Club dons their best ugly sweaters for a good cause

SOLANA BEACH — The Del Sol Lions Club uncorked a little more merry in its fundraising efforts this holiday season, hosting an ugly sweater party Dec. 7 at Carruth Cellars Urban Winery.

“In addition to reaching out and making a difference we want to be a fun, vibrant organization,” Vice President Brian Hall said.

This year the group partnered with the Bikes for Kids Foundation to help buy bicycles and helmets for Solana Beach youngsters in “less fortunate circumstances,” he said.

About 40 people, including an anonymous local business owner who purchased the wine, donated enough money to buy about 15 to 20 bikes this holiday season.

The Del Sol Lions Club, chartered in February 2010, is part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with about 1.4 million members in more than 45,000 clubs worldwide.

Lions serve those less fortunate locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

The Del Sol Lions Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Ave., Solana Beach.

Bikes for Kids was founded by Bill and Debbie Pollakov to do “something good for needy children,” including those from broken homes, orphanages and low-income families, according to the foundation’s website.