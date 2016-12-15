Vista council transitions after certifying election

VISTA — The 32,103 votes cast by Vistans on Election Day were unanimously certified by the City Council on Tuesday, putting a new face on the dais.

Joe Green, a real estate broker that’s grown up in Vista, won the second seat up for grabs in the election, beating out incumbent Cody Campbell.

Regaining her spot on the council was Amanda Rigby. Prior to the council swearing in of Green and Rigby, the council said goodbye to Campbell.

Campbell, who served one term, was the youngest to sit on the council having been elected at 26 years old.

Mayor Judy Ritter expressed praise for Campbell’s service to the council.

Councilmember John Aguilera, who admitted the two didn’t always see eye to eye on issues, said that in the end Campbell accomplished a lot for the city.

“We got a lot of good things done,” Aguilera said to Campbell. “We’re going to miss your intelligence here on the council and I think we’re also going to miss your forward thinking.”

Campbell thanked his council colleagues, adding that the past four years have been a “transformative” time for the city.

“I think the past four years have brought the city of Vista into a new era in terms of the infrastructure, the quality of services that we have, and in our roadways, the improvements that we made and the growth that we’re seeing bearing economic competiveness throughout our city within our region,” he said.

He said he hopes the council continues the positive forward thinking they’ve had the past four years.

Senator Pat Bates swore in Rigby, who finished with 19.74 percent of the vote.

Joining the council, Green got sworn in by State Assemblyman Rocky Chavez.

Seven candidates vied for two seats on the council.