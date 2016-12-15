San Marcos swears in new city council members

SAN MARCOS — The five faces on the San Marcos City Council will change in the next two years, but for now, the group remains in tact after two incumbents were sworn back into their posts this week.

Rebecca Jones and Sharon Jenkins, who won re-election in landslide fashion last month, were administered the oath of office at the Dec. 13 City Council meeting.

“I just really appreciate all of my supporters, all of the people in San Marcos, we appreciate you, it is a pleasure to serve you and I am honored for another term to serve you,” Jones said.

Jenkins thanked San Marcos residents, her family, volunteers as well as Jones, who she said took the lead in the campaign for the two of them this year.

“She spearheaded a lot of efforts, when things got a little crazy for me with business an family this time, she took charge and said ‘We are going to get this done,’ and we did,” Jenkins said.

The council has been together since 2012, when Jenkins won re-election. Four of the members have served together since 2010, when Kristal Jabara won election.

Redistricting and term limits will change the complexion of the council in 2018, as Mayor Jim Desmond has already announced his intention to run for Dist. 5 supervisor, and Chris Orlando will be termed out of office.

Orlando and Jones, who was also elected to her third and final term, are eligible run for mayor in 2018.