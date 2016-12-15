Re-elected city officials profess their love for Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Re-elected Oceanside city officials were sworn in on Wednesday. Incumbents Mayor Jim Wood, Councilwoman Esther Sanchez, Councilman Jack Feller and City Clerk Zack Beck will all serve another four years.

This is Wood’s fourth term as mayor.

Sanchez and Feller will begin their fifth term on City Council.

During the swearing in ceremony Sanchez thanked residents, family and city staff group by group for their hope, faith and love for the city.

“I feel so blessed right now, you all have had this wonderful vision of Oceanside,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez talked about her family’s commitment to the city and how it inspired her to serve.

She also spoke about the community vision to create El Corazon Park, which continues to take shape and will soon see an aquatic center.

After thanking city staff Sanchez closed her acceptance speech by talking about Oceanside youth who benefit from city schools and public programs. She said she believes they will give back to the city when they become adults.

Feller also thanked family, and city staff that he has worked with throughout the past 16 years.

He shared his plans to get things done during his upcoming term.

“I want to finish up a few projects, there’s a hotel waiting to be built on the coast,” Feller said.

He also spoke of the role of churches to provide charity, and the role of city government to make life easier for residents.

Wood won his seat by a resounding 63 percent of votes.

Sanchez was reelected by more than 24 percent of votes, and Feller won his seat by close to 22 percent.

Beck did not face a challenger.

Gary Ernst, who passed away in September, though his name remained on the ballot, won the city treasurer position.

The City Council will appoint someone to the position by mid-January.