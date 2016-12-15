Outgoing councilmen honored, new members sworn in

DEL MAR — In their last meeting on the dais, Councilmen Don Mosier and Al Corti were recognized Dec. 12 for their contributions while serving the city.

Reading from a resolution of appreciation, which both men received, Dwight Worden noted Corti’s involvement as the liaison to the Business Support Advisory, Finance and Del Mar Fairgrounds Community Relations committees and Capital Improvement, Planning Process and Human Resources subcommittees, to name a few.

He also helped ensure the public’s voice was heard, shared his construction expertise for the new City Hall project and brought forward the recommendation for a 1 percent sales tax increase that was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election.

Worden noted the city’s vision of a pedestrian-friendly community is being realized in part by Corti’s work to establish miles of new sidewalks.

“I didn’t know that I was involved in all of those things but to say that I did them by myself would not be accurate,” Corti said, thanking his colleagues, committee members and city staff.

“It’s been my honor to serve the citizens of Del Mar,” he added. “I want to wish the new council coming in the best of luck and success.”

Mosier served as the council liaison to the Community Relations and Sea-Level Rise Stakeholders Technical Advisory committees, Sustainability Advisory Board and Capital Improvement, Planning Process, Housing Element and San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station subcommittees, to name a few.

Outgoing Mayor Sherryl Parks said Mosier perpetuated the environmental stewardship of Del Mar, instilled a higher sense of environmental responsibility into the City Council legacy and ensured sustainability features were included in the new civic center complex.

During his tenure on council the city completed the retrofitting of the Torrey Pines Bridge, one of Del Mar’s largest capital improvement projects, and the 17th Street beach safety center.

“He brings a sense of wisdom and calm energy to council meetings,” Parks said, adding that by riding a motorcycle and an electric bike, he is “reducing his carbon footprint and demonstrating his intellectual prowess.”

“We have accomplished a lot,” said Mosier, who has worked with four different councils.

He said one of his proudest achievements is “finally” creating a climate action plan.

“When I got on council I was dismayed to find the city of Del Mar was probably the worst of the 18 cities in the county in terms of environmental stewardship,” he said. “We’re now not number one in the county but we’re up around four or five.”

Mosier also thanked his colleagues, city staff and the volunteers.

“It’s been a pleasure working with all of you,” he said. “I really appreciate all the engagement from our citizens and all the help they give to support the council.”

Both outgoing councilmen received the traditional gift of eponymous street signs — Corti Court and Mosier Drive.

Peggy Walker from the San Diego County Tobacco Control Coalition presented Mosier with a plaque for his support of healthy environments and smoke-free policies in Del Mar and his commitment to educate “youth, parents and community members regarding the value of a smoke-free and vape-free lifestyle.”

After eight years on council, Mosier did not seek re-election. Corti served four years and was not re-elected in November.

Parks also received a resolution for her year as mayor, a position that rotates annually in Del Mar.

She and newly elected council members Dave Druker and Ellen Haviland were sworn in to four-year terms by the city clerk.

Terry Sinnott was named mayor for the next year. Worden will serve as deputy mayor.