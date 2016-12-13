SDUHSD to discuss superintendent search in close decision

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District board on Wednesday morning will receive a closed session update about its ongoing superintendent search.

The district has been searching for a permanent replacement for Rick Schmitt, who took the top position at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District in Northern California, since he announced his departure in May.

The board’s first attempt didn’t yield a candidate the members could agree on, so they announced in September that the search would continue.

Assistant Superintendent Eric Dill has been serving as interim superintendent as the search continues.

Since the meeting is discussing a personnel issue, the district can’t comment on what will be discussed behind closed doors. According to the district website, the last closed session meeting the board held to discuss the search was in August.

The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the district office at 710 Encinitas Blvd. Suite 201.