The holidays arrive in Escondido
Santa Claus makes his appearance to the delight of parade goers. Photo by Tony Cagala

The holiday spirit took to the streets of Escondido on Saturday with three events beginning with the 66th annual Christmas Parade down Broadway. Floats, princesses, vaqueros and, of course, Santa Claus led the way to Grape Day Park where the Multicultural Holiday Festival highlighted other traditional holiday celebrations.

The day also included a hearty lineup of vendors lining up along Maple Street for the Christmas on Maple event.

