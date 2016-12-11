The holidays arrive in Escondido

The holiday spirit took to the streets of Escondido on Saturday with three events beginning with the 66th annual Christmas Parade down Broadway. Floats, princesses, vaqueros and, of course, Santa Claus led the way to Grape Day Park where the Multicultural Holiday Festival highlighted other traditional holiday celebrations.
The day also included a hearty lineup of vendors lining up along Maple Street for the Christmas on Maple event.
A vaquero rides down Broadway on his horse during the 66th annual Christmas Parade. Photo by Tony Cagala
Hanna Nelson, second from right, Miss Teen Poway’s 1st princess, rides on a float with other Miss Poways. Photo by Tony Cagala
A band performs “Feliz Navidad,” on the parade route. Photo by Tony Cagala
Miss Teen International Garin Harris waves to the crowds lining Broadway. Photo by Tony Cagala
Students with East West MMA in Escondido show off some martial arts moves. Photo by Tony Cagala
A young performer in mask readies to take to the stage. Photo by Tony Cagala
A dancer in mask performs “La Danza del Torito,” at the Multicultural Holiday Festival in Grape Day Park. Photo by Tony Cagala
A dancer in mask performs “La Danza del Torito,” at the Multicultural Holiday Festival in Grape Day Park. Photo by Tony Cagala
Dancers perform a traditional dance on stage. Photo by Tony Cagala