The American Legion to host national commander and show Army/Navy football game

ENCINITAS — The American Legion’s National Commander Charles Schmidt and Department of California Commander Gary Leach will be visiting the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas Dec. 10 from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. They will be viewing the Army vs. Navy football game with as many as 250 wartime veterans and their families.

For the past couple of years, the Naval Academy Alumni Association of San Diego County and the Honor Foundation have been donating to the American Legion and the Save Our Legion Fund by hosting the football game at The American Legion in Encinitas located at 210 W. F Street.

“This year’s game includes a Kids Zone, dual outdoor projection systems and a sizable beer garden,” said Philip Dana, American Legion event coordinator.

In addition to the annual Army vs. Navy game, this year the American Legion Post 416 is honored to host the National and State Commander for the “Big Game” at our post in Encinitas. “We have diligently been raising funds for our veterans to make improvements to a building that is nearly inhabitable” said Post 416 Commander Steve Lewandowski. “We are looking forward to sharing our plans with the National and State Commander,” he added.

The camaraderie that the American Legion offers to the veterans in the local community has existed since 1932. Our location serves as a meeting place for numerous organizations such as the Boys and Girls Scouts, The Glen Doherty Foundation, The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 416, The Nice Guys of San Diego, The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and is available for members to use at little to no cost.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to all military, honorably discharged veterans and invited guest. For further information about this event or how to become a member please contact The American Legion public relations team at (760) 908-3550 or visit online at calegionpost416.org.