Kudos to holiday parade

As a deaf person, I sincerely enjoyed (Saturday’s) Encinitas Holiday Parade. I get joy in seeing the happy faces of the children.

However, last night was very special for me.

What a thrill it was to see Santa and Mrs. Claus using sign language to say, “Merry Christmas,” in unison to the crowd.

Encinitas should be congratulated on their effort to include everyone — even those like me who cannot hear the Christmas carols.

Barbara Swenson,

Carlsbad