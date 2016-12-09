Investigators seeking suspect in theft case

ENCINITAS — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and identity theft that occurred in Encinitas.

On Dec. 5, at about 11:30 a.m., an unknown suspect described as a white male, between 35 to 45 years old, about 6-feet tall, and weighing 180 pounds, stole a Kia rental car from 2050 South Coast Hwy. 101, across from the San Elijo Campground.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later but several items were stolen from the car, including two surfboards, an iPad, $500 in cash and the victim’s wallet with credit cards. The suspect fraudulently charged more than $3,000 on the stolen credit cards at various locations in Encinitas.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants. He was wearing a flip flop on his right foot and no shoe on his left foot. The suspect walked with a limp. The suspect was last seen driving a blue Hyundai Tucson with yellow paper plates on both the front and rear license plate holders.

Call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 with any tips or information on this crime. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous emails can be sent sdcrimestoppers.org.