Aloha, Bill Arballo

DEL MAR — Former Del Mar mayor and long-time journalist Bill Arballo passed away peacefully at his Encinitas home on Dec. 8. He was 92.

For more than a decade his Coast News column “Eye on the Coast” provided North County readers with a snapshot of local news in short paragraphs and one-liners.

He was occasionally criticized for his purposefully misspelled words, a style he adopted from New York columnist Walter Winchell, inventor of the gossip column.

A tribute to Bill will be featured in the Dec. 16 issue of The Coast News.

We’re gonna miss ya, Bill.