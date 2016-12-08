Legal Notices, December 9, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (12/16, 12/30, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT **THIS LEGAL NOTICE REPLACES A LEGAL NOTICE MAILED NOVEMBER 23, 2016 ** PROJECT NAME: DasMod LLC Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-077 CDP FILING DATE: April 11, 2016 APPLICANT: DasMod LLC LOCATION: 546 Hygeia Avenue (APN 256-110-57)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant lot. The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is not located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/09/16 CN 19580

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS AVAILABILITY OF REQUESTS FOR FUNDING PROPOSALS FY 2017-18 Beginning on December 15, 2016, the City of Encinitas will be soliciting proposals for projects, activities and programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017-18 (July 1, 2017– June 30, 2018). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The estimated annual CDBG grant for FY 2017-18 is $260,525, with an estimated $39,078 available for public services, $52,105 available for program administration and fair housing, and $169,341 available for other activities. The City Council approved a five-year Consolidated Plan (FY 2015-20), which contains the goals and objectives for affordable housing and community development activities over the five-year period. Applications will be evaluated subject to the Consolidated Plan identified needs and goals. Further application guidance and application scoring criteria can be found in the City’s CDBG Policies and Procedures. The Consolidated Plan and CDBG Policies and Procedures are available for review at the Planning & Building Department or on the City’s website, to view click on “Departments”, “Housing Resources” and “Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.” A mandatory applicant workshop will be held on December 20, 2016, at 3pm, located at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Applications are available on December 15, 2016 at City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or online on the City’s website: www.EncinitasCa.Gov. Completed applications must be submitted to the Planning & Building Department by 5:00 p.m. on January 19, 2017. The City Council will consider funding of proposed activities and projects for inclusion into the draft Annual Action Plan at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for March 15, 2017 and consider approval of the Annual Action Plan at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for April 19, 2017 for submittal to HUD. Please submit questions or requests for more information in writing only to Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst at NPiano@EncinitasCa.Gov. 12/09/16 CN 19579

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No. 7278.20929 Title Order No. NXCA-0227503 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/12/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in §5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Trustor(s): LAURA K. TOMS, A WIDOW Recorded: 06/20/2001, as Instrument No. 2001-0413907, of Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale:12/30/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA The purported property address is: 4650 Dulin Road #225, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Assessors Parcel No. 125-090-43-80 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $43,514.80. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid, plus interest. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the beneficiary, the Trustor or the trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-484-9942 or visit this Internet Web site www.USA-Foreclosure.com or www.Auction.com using the file number assigned to this case 7278.20929. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 5, 2016 NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee Rebecca Hall, Authorized Signatory 2121 Alton Parkway, Suite 110, Irvine, CA 92606 866-387-6987 Sale Info website: www.USA-Foreclosure.com or www.Auction.com Automated Sales Line: 877-484-9942 or 800-280-2832 Reinstatement and Pay-Off Requests: (866) 387-NWTS THIS OFFICE IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Toms, Laura K. ORDER # 7278.20929: 12/09/2016,12/16/2016,12/23/2016 CN 19578

T.S. No.: 2016-01526-CA A.P.N.:259-110-02-00 Property Address: 1015 Guadalajara Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: ORALIA CASTELLANOS, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0624815 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California,

Date of Sale: 01/05/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 731,992.66 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1015 Guadalajara Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N. : 259-110-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 731,992.66. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01526-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 21, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/09/16, 12/16/16, 12/23/16 CN 19576

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-706736-BF Order No.: 160069477-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/7/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CAROL A. BADILLO, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 2/7/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0146656 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/6/2017 at 9:00:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $94,008.15 The purported property address is: 3662 SPYGLASS WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 168-150-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-706736-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-706736-BF IDSPub #0119115 12/9/2016 12/16/2016 12/23/2016 CN 19575

T.S. No. 16-42533 APN: 122-510-32-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ELSA E. SALAS, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 6/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0503630 in book , page The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2015-0002298 and recorded on 1/5/2015 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:12/30/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $637,362.88 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5189 MENDIP ST. OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 122-510-32-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42533. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/2/2016 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20730 12/9, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19574

T.S. No. 16-42602 APN: 121-151-32-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/1/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANDREA H PETERSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 2/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0095131 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:1/3/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $922,561.02 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5910 CAMINO BAJA CERRO FALLBROOK/OCEANSIDE, CA 92028-9388 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 121-151-32-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42602. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 11/30/2016 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20694 12/9, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19573

AFC-1048 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/29/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 82001 B0400835C GPP19735AZ 197 A 35 211-022-28-00 C.R. LUCKING-WEBB AND M.M. LUCKING-WEBB AS TRUSTEES OF THE LUCKING-WEBB LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 8 2008 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/6/2012 11/29/2012 2012-0744835 8/17/2016 2016-0423592 $26835.90 82002 Y7358555H AGP16514AZ 165 A 14 211-022-28-00 ARNOLD GARCIA AND ANDREA MARIE GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/28/2011 12/8/2011 2011-0660028 8/17/2016 2016-0423592 $23155.78 82003 B0412235C MGP38424CZ 384 A 24 211-022-28-00 KELVIN J. BARNES JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CLAUDIA I. GUERRERO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/25/2013 8/8/2013 2013-0498269 8/17/2016 2016-0423592 $19185.26 82004 Y7459525H GPO35001AZ 350 A 01 211-022-28-00 TAEEUN KIM A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/26/2012 6/25/2012 2012-0361925 8/17/2016 2016-0423592 $24263.41 82005 B0405285C GPO17120AZ 171 A 20 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM JEFF LUCAS AND PAMELA LUCAS HUSBAND AN WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/12/2013 4/4/2013 2013-0211724 8/17/2016 2016-0423592 $27056.82 82007 Y7000469A GPO27418AO 274 O 18 211-022-28-00 LUMMUS DICKERSON-BURTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/24/2009 4/10/2009 2009-0182437 8/17/2016 2016-0423592 $11167.21 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust.

DATE: 11/23/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/09/16, 12/16/16, 12/23/16 CN 19572

AFC-1047 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/29/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 81990 B0438575S GMP583332A1Z 5833 ANNUAL 32 211-131-05-00 BRIAN D. BORTH AND DIANE R. BORTH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/8/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545518 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $20733.46 81993 B4038925C GMP542506EZ 5425 ANNUAL 06 211-130-03-00 MARK D. WEAVER AND CHARISSA D. CORDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/18/2012 5/10/2012 2012-0275635 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $26967.03 81994 B3954305C GMP521239AO 5212 BIENNIAL ODD 39 211-130-02-00 VERSAN R. SAHAGUN A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/12/2011 7/21/2011 2011-0370723 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $11188.66 81996 B0459525C GMP653443BZ 6534 ANNUAL 43 211-131-13-00 PETER LOPEZ AGDAMAG AND MARISOL C. AGDAMAG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1/5/2016 1/21/2016 2016-0025722 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $24407.01 81997 B0421905L GMP581439A1Z 5814 ANNUAL 39 211-131-05-00 JORGE HUERTA AND KAREN HUERTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/27/2013 1/23/2014 2014-0030286 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $29900.18 81999 B4039835L GMP681108D1O 6811 ODD 08 211-131-07-00 ROBERT A. PEASE AND LORRAINE M. PEASE AS TRUSTEES OF THE PEASE LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 26 2001 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/4/2012 7/19/2012 2012-0419140 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $10049.82 82000 B0414105H GMP692109B1Z 6921 ANNUAL 09 211-131-07-00 RONALD E. STEURY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AN SHERI ANN MCBRIDE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/19/2013 9/12/2013 2013-0563285 8/17/2016 2016-0423582 $18111.54 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust.

DATE: 11/23/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/09/16, 12/16/16, 12/23/16 CN 19571

T.S. No.: 2016-01816-CA A.P.N.:259-330-42-00 Property Address: 1672 Olmeda St, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Iraj Bassir Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 11/16/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0814299 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/28/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 789,507.97 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1672 Olmeda St, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 259-330-42-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 789,507.97. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01816-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 14, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/02/16, 12/09/16, 12/16/16 CN 19550

T.S. No.: 2015-04716-CA A.P.N.:215-240-28-30 Property Address: 2310 Altisma Way #130, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/16/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Masoud Honari, An Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 07/05/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0564599 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/29/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 418,428.35 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2310 Altisma Way #130, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 215-240-28-30 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 418,428.35. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-04716-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 15, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURCHASE 12/02/16, 12/09/16, 12/16/16 CN 19549

APN: 122-243-08-00 / 849-064-65-44 TS No: CA06000084-16-1 TO No: 8661997 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 14, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 18, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0354308, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ISAAC A BONDS AND FLORIDA L BONDS, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 628 CHARLES DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $367,645.98 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA06000084-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 23, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA06000084-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Miguel Ochoa, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 24450, Pub Dates: 12/02/2016, 12/09/2016, 12/16/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19548

T.S. No.: 2016-02085-CA A.P.N.:160-483-51-00 Property Address: 4481 Ibis Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: GERARD A. WITTRIEN AND DONA C. WITTRIEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/06/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0944076 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/21/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 221,106.02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4481 Ibis Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-483-51-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 221,106.02. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-02085-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 7, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 11/25/16, 12/02/16, 12/09/16 CN 19521

T.S. No. 16-42921 APN: 157-830-12-15 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KENNETH S. WALKER, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/26/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0557656 in book , page Rerecorded on 11/24/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0608531 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:12/16/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $224,558.64 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5010 CODORNIZ WAY #15 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-830-12-15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.hudsonandmarshall.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42921. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 11/16/2016 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (866) 539-4173 www.hudsonandmarshall.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20548 11/25, 12/2, 12/9/16 CN 19519

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 12-17-2016, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 8114 Steven Brower 3313 Amanda Hood 3315 Amanda Hood 12/9, 12/16/16 CNS-2953537# CN 19577

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00040558-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marisa Leigh Mathis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Marisa Leigh Mathis change to proposed name: Jefferson Cooper Mathis. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 10, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 28, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19528

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NORMAN MICHAEL ROGERS Case# 37-2016-00040761-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Norman Michael Rogers. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gabriele Rogers in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Gabriele Rogers be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Dina I Farhat Farhat & Associates

232 E Grand Blvd #202 Corona CA 92879 Telephone: 951.808.0529 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19527

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LINDEE LEE FAIRBROTHER CASE # 37-2016-00007543-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lindee Lee Fairbrother. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cherene Thompson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego requesting that Cherene Thompson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent and for probate of decedent’s lost will, which is available for examination in the court file. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec. 22, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Katherine L Scholl, 1668 Swallowtail Rd

Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.815.3868 11/25/16, 12/02/16, 12/09/16 CN19524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030652 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillman Home Comfort; B. Stillman Home Services; C. Stillman Electric; D. Stillman Solar; E. Stillman HVAC Located at: 2892 S Santa Fe Ave #108, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stillman Heating and Air Conditioning Inc, 2892 S Santa Fe Ave #108, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 07/01/02 S/Kyle Hackney, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030610 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S&E Enterprises Located at: 1726 E Pointe Av, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stewart Bryan 1726 E Pointe Av, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/04/16 S/Stewart Bryan, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030753 Filed: Dec 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purple Kat Distribution Located at: 5601 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christiano Goulart, 3852 Cameo Dr, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Monica Lucas, 5601 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christiano Goulart, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030560 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Beach Pallet Company Located at: 2927 Upshur St, San Diego CA San Diego 92106 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Jauregui, 2927 Upshur St, San Diego CA 92106 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David Jauregui, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030440 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JCS Fitness & Marital Arts; B. Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu Carlsbad Located at: 6158 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 2679 Alameda Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JCS Fitness & Martial Arts LLC, 2679 Alameda Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joao C Silva, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19589

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030138 Filed: Nov 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jake’s Del Mar Located at: 1660 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 225 W Plaza St #300, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Waterfront Restaurants Inc, 225 W Plaza St #300, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is conducted by: A Coprporation The first day of business: 04/07/81 S/Ray Burnett, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030475 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IRI Consulting Company; B. Antojitos Located at: 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mohammadali Lahsaiezadeh, 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Maria Alma Gomez, 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 12/21/11 S/Mohammadali Lahsaiezadeh, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030728 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healty Habits Lifestyle Located at: 10675 Calle Mar de Mariposa #1110, San Diego CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cindy Smith, 10675 Calle Mar de Mariposa #1110, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cindy Smith, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030461 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Design Group Located at: 503 N Tremont St #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Fetterly, 503 N Tremont St #D, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 08/15/09 S/John Fetterly, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030316 Filed: Nov 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Real Estate Group Located at: 1905 Calle Barcelona #230, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden LLC, 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven A Golden, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030985 Filed: Dec 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Check the Box Solutions Located at: 1524 Halia Ct, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1524 Halia Ct, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Cecilia Cresto, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030533 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C3 Carlsbad Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Causes for Community Inc, 2801 Roosevelt St #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 06/24/13 S/Deborah Ferraro, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029206 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biosculptures Located at: 929 Las Brisas Way, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dana Salzhandler, 929 Las Brisas Way, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/01/97 S/Dana Salzhandler, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029071 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Diamond AutoSpa Located at: 4219 Lewis St, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joaquin Santillan Ramirez, 5166 Whitman Way #214, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Kayleena Jean Santillan, 5166 Whitman Way #214, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/09/16 S/Joaquin Santillan Ramirez, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030269 Filed: Nov 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Farm at El Mirlo Located at: 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067 Mailing Address: PO Box 2426, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Vittoria, 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 2. Patricia Vittoria, 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Frank Vittoria, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030093 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandalwood Arts Studio Located at: 6830 Embarcadero Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Team, 6830 Embarcadero Ln, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/15/16 S/Andrea Team, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028657 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redwood and Poppy Located at: 2026 David Dr, Escondido CA San Diego 92026 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashley Eszlinger, 2026 David Dr, Escondido CA 92026 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Ashley Eszlinger, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030476 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Golf Events Located at: 2895 Scott St #C, Vista CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 395 Walnut Ave #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Premier Caddie LLC, 395 Walnut Ave #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Chad Beckley, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029722 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Tree Ranch Located at: 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oak Tree Ranch Inc, 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 06/01/90 S/Bert Caster, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029721 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Tree Homes Located at: 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Home 4-U LLC, 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 05/01/02 S/Bert Caster, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030467 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomsa Interiors Located at: 4217 Isle Dr, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 230399, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linsey A Welton, 4217 Isle Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/11 S/Linsey A Welton, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029414 Filed: Nov 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K-Tac Communications Located at: 322 N El Camino Real #F, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 276 N El Camino Real #202, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kinnaman, 276 N El Camino Real #202, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kinnaman, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030063 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insource Consulting Located at: 16008 Via Dicha, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091 Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave #485, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thunder Marketing Inc, 16008 Via Dicha, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/18/05 S/Holly Wilkey, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030393 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imprint – Changing Tomorrow Today; B. Worship for Kids Located at: 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Imprint – Changing Tomorrow Today, 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jill M Anderson, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029795 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kathy’s In-Home Pet Care Service Located at: 1768 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathy Kraft, 1768 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/17/16 S/Kathy Kraft, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029194 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Psychology Center Located at: 2564 State St #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James A Bondell, 2909 Corte Celeste, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/15/79 S/James A Bondell, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029951 Filed: Nov 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Beauty Located at: 845 Nardo Rd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yael Marmar, 845 Nardo Rd, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/20/16 S/Yael Marmar, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029944 Filed: Nov 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tim Sayed MD PC; B. Sayed Plastic Surgery PC Located at: 4510 Executive Dr #105, San Diego CA San Diego 92121 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hatem Abou-Sayed MD MBA FACS – A Professional Medical Corporation, 4510 Executive Dr #105, San Diego CA 92121 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Hatem Abou-Sayed MD MBA FACS, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028743 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Security Station; B. The Hostess Station Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave #A100, San Diego CA San Diego 92110 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aoife Enterprises Inc, 3990 Old Town Ave #A100, San Diego CA 92110 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Sage, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029278 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sip Sangria Located at: 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tananporn Lawthong, 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Timothy Axall, 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Timothy Axall, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028107 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sakurabana Located at: 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Happy Foods Inc, 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A101, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/23/83 S/Keiko Loew, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029622 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MT Realty Group Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Patterson Winkler, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/15/16 S/Richard Patterson Winkler, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029885 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LoMar Photography Located at: 937 San Pablo Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Marshall, 937 San Pablo Dr, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Franklin Lopez, 4157 Summerivew Way, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Marshall, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029668 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinite Technologies Located at: 1263 Linda Vista Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. All Merchant Services Group, 1263 Linda Vista Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/David Polanco, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029825 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greylight Services Located at: 999 N Pacific A17, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Brailo, 999 N Pacific A17, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Brailo, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028717 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Graced by Birth Located at: 300 Redwood Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Graciela DelMar, 300 Redwood Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Graciela DelMar, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029344 Filed: Nov 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Window Cleaning Located at: 2131 S El Camino Real #104, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dean Garson, 4566 Dunhill Ct, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Dean Garson, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030045 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ETI Systems Located at: 1954 Kelloff Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Polaris Industrial Enterprises Inc, 1954 Kellogg Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 03/27/72 S/Nancy Wilkes, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029636 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APT Design Studio Located at: 145 Vallecitos de Oro #D, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Langmead Inc, 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 01/01/07 S/Martin Langmead, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029165 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Law Center Located at: 1302 N Coast Hwy #!01, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seth D Heyman, 6633 Curlew Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/05/15 S/Seth D Heyman, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029246 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soothing Songs for the Soul Publishing Located at: 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Johnston Jr, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. BarDee Johnston, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/James Johnston Jr, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028673 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So-Cal Drainworks; B. North County Drainworks Located at: 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 1401, Carlsbad CA 92018-1401 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Ferriss, 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 03/02/10 S/Jeff Ferriss, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028547 Filed: Nov 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.D.C. Handyman Plus Located at: 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fidel Resendiz, 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fidel Resendiz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028903 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation Located at: 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gholamreza Askari, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028088 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Glass Works Located at: 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA Riverside 92592 Mailing Address: PO Box 4420, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Slate Group, 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA 92592 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kyle Dasher, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028959 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olympus Movement & Mobility Located at: 3352 Sappian Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annemarie Alf, 3352 Appian Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Annemarie Alf, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029049 Filed: Nov 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leash Couture Located at: 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Harris, 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce Harris, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028625 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Greenhouses; B. Horace Anderson La Costa Greenhouses Located at: 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Horace Anderson Greenhouses LLC, 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/01/14 S/Ben Hofstetter, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028820 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karalee Austin Located at: 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marocs CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karalee Condron, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/80 S/Karalee Condron, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027733 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holiday Pet Hotel Located at: 551 Union St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quiet Creek Veterinary Services Inc, 551 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/19/09 S/Susan LaCroix Hamil, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028858 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town USA Located at: 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Darrow, 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/96 S/George Darrow, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028691 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DT – USA Located at: 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David P Thompson, 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David P Thompson, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028188 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doughside Donuts Located at: 401 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Devils Donuts, 4259 Conquistador, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Scott, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028017 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CW Chicweed Design Landscaping Located at: 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chicweed Design & Landscaping LLC, 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/22/16 S/Melissa M Teisl, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027538 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butler at the Beach; Butler at the Beach Table Located at: 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Corners, 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Corners, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028783 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bird Located at: 221 West G St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Konn. 221 West G St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven Konn, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029140 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anew Dawn; B. DawnStar Located at: 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doung Dow Lambert, 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Doung Dow Lambert, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19497