Industrial park breaks ground in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — The city’s newest industrial center has broken ground.

The Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park from Badiee Development officially dug dirt in a ceremony attended by Mayor Matt Hall and others from the community last week.

The 55,573-square foot industrial building, located at 3248 Lionshead Ave., is slated for completion in early summer 2017, according to a press release.

Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park has been designed with a mix of office and warehouse space for two tenants with suites measuring 25,148-square feet and 30,425-square feet each. The project will feature two upgraded tenant entries, dock-high and grade-level loading, 26-foot clear height, Automatic Fire Suppression System, mezzanine space, skylights and a large outdoor patio area.

“In Carlsbad, we want to be known for creating amazing relationships with the business community to help spark job growth today and for our children’s future, which is why I’m so personally invested in being a part of projects such as Badiee Development’s Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park that promote economic growth and opportunity,” Hall said in the press release.

Badiee Development has begun pre-leasing for Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park with representation by Colliers International San Diego Region’s Tucker Hohenstein and Mike Erwin. Colliers International San Diego Region also represented Badiee Development in the purchase of the land parcel for Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park in December 2015.

“With Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park’s superior location, cutting-edge design and amenities, it is an ideal property for businesses looking to relocate to a best-in-class industrial building in Carlsbad,” said Hohenstein, senior vice president at Colliers International San Diego Region.

Smith Consulting Architects is the architect and TFW Construction is the general contractor for Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park.

“At a time when industrial inventory is extremely low in North County, Carlsbad Victory Industrial Park commences Badiee Development’s $90 million construction pipeline of six projects totaling 425,000 square feet across North County that are all slated for delivery beginning in 2017,” said Scott Merry, vice president of construction at Badiee Development.

The La Jolla-based firm also has two projects in Escondido about to break ground.

Those are the Escondido Victory and Escondido Innovation parks.