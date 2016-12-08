Cadets to ride for their ‘brothers’ starting Friday

CARLSBAD — Army and Navy Academy cadets, teachers, alumni and community members are biking for their brothers.

They will ride stationary bikes today and Saturday to raise scholarship funds for future middle- and high school-aged cadets who have financial needs.

The “Biking for Brotherhood” event will include nearly 30 stationary bikes in front of the academy’s Davis Hall for anyone desiring to help future students receive an academy education. The bikes are being provided by 24-Hour Fitness.

The event, which started Friday at 12:30 p.m. and goes to 3:30 p.m., will continue Saturday.

The academy’s existing cadet corps will compete in company teams in a battalion-wide fundraising challenge. On Saturday, teams of cadets, parents, alumni, faculty, staff and members of the public will ride from 9 a.m. to noon. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will benefit the academy’s Warrior Financial Aid fund.

“The cost of a world-class education in a private boarding school can be a financial barrier to many families of boys who could really benefit from the experience,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Art Bartell, academy president, in a press release. “We’re asking the academy community, as well as the community at large, to donate a little time and effort that weekend help future students access an academy education.”