Renovations on center’s restrooms to begin this month

, , 0
Renovations on center’s restrooms to begin this month
Renovation of the interior restroom at Powerhouse Community Center will begin this month. Courtesy photo

DEL MAR — Renovation of the interior restroom at Powerhouse Community Center will begin this month after council members at the Dec. 5 meeting unanimously awarded a $71,745 contract to Ferguson Construction.

The restroom access will be remodeled to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. In addition to other aesthetic improvements, the project includes upgrading partitions, countertops and plumbing fixtures.

Ferguson was the only contractor to respond to a request for proposals by the October deadline. The total project cost is estimated to be $85,500, which includes a $7,000 contingency, $4,000 for construction management and $2,755 for the design and bid documents.

Friends of the Powerhouse committed $40,000 for the renovation. The remaining funds are available in the city’s operating and capital budget for the current fiscal year. Construction is expected to take about one year.

While the indoor facility is closed during the remodel, patrons can use the outside restrooms that recently underwent a $172,000 renovation.

Friends of the Powerhouse, which helps the city preserve historical and architecturally significant properties and protect community landmarks in the beach area, donated $30,000 for that project, which was completed on Sept. 8.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?