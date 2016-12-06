Renovations on center’s restrooms to begin this month

DEL MAR — Renovation of the interior restroom at Powerhouse Community Center will begin this month after council members at the Dec. 5 meeting unanimously awarded a $71,745 contract to Ferguson Construction.

The restroom access will be remodeled to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. In addition to other aesthetic improvements, the project includes upgrading partitions, countertops and plumbing fixtures.

Ferguson was the only contractor to respond to a request for proposals by the October deadline. The total project cost is estimated to be $85,500, which includes a $7,000 contingency, $4,000 for construction management and $2,755 for the design and bid documents.

Friends of the Powerhouse committed $40,000 for the renovation. The remaining funds are available in the city’s operating and capital budget for the current fiscal year. Construction is expected to take about one year.

While the indoor facility is closed during the remodel, patrons can use the outside restrooms that recently underwent a $172,000 renovation.

Friends of the Powerhouse, which helps the city preserve historical and architecturally significant properties and protect community landmarks in the beach area, donated $30,000 for that project, which was completed on Sept. 8.