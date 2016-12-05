Emergency water main repairs clogging traffic in San Elijo Hills

, , 0

SAN MARCOS — Traffic is clogging the southbound lanes of San Elijo Road at Elfin Forest Road as crews from the Vallecitos Water District perform emergency repair work on a water main in the area.

According to a news release from the city, work is anticipated to be complete and lane closures lifted by 3 p.m. today.

Although San Elijo Road will be open to through traffic, delays are anticipated and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For more information, please contact Vallecitos Water district at (760) 744-0460.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?