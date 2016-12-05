Emergency water main repairs clogging traffic in San Elijo Hills

SAN MARCOS — Traffic is clogging the southbound lanes of San Elijo Road at Elfin Forest Road as crews from the Vallecitos Water District perform emergency repair work on a water main in the area.

According to a news release from the city, work is anticipated to be complete and lane closures lifted by 3 p.m. today.

Although San Elijo Road will be open to through traffic, delays are anticipated and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For more information, please contact Vallecitos Water district at (760) 744-0460.