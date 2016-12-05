A Winter Wonderland

A Winter Wonderland
Kids engage in snowball fights and some frolicking in the snow. Photo by Steve Puterski

ESCONDIDO — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido held its 12th annual Winter Wonderland on Saturday. Guests were treated to snow, reindeer, Santa Claus, stilt walkers, face painters and much more.

 

