ESCONDIDO — Anglers of every skill level tossed lures into the waters hoping to land the big one during the three-day trout derby competition at Escondido’s Lake Dixon Saturday. The derby started on Friday and goes through Sunday.

The lake was closed for two days prior to the start of the derby to maintain the trout stock in preparation for the 38th annual event. According to the city, 19 of the last 25 derbies have seen a grand prize winning Rainbow Trout come in at over 8 pounds.