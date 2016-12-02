The Shoppes at Carlsbad adds 3 new tenants

The Shoppes at Carlsbad adds 3 new tenants
The Shoppes at Carlsbad will add three new tenants by the end of 2017 the mall's owner, Rouse Properties, announced on Thursday. Courtesy photo

The Shoppes at Carlsbad have agreed to leases for three new tenants, according to a press release from Rouse Properties. The newest additions to the mall will be The Cheesecake Factory, the Yard House and retailer Zara.

The Yard House will have street level access adjacent to Regal Cinemas in a 10,000-square foot facility. The Cheesecake Factory and Zara will be on the lower level near Dave & Buster’s.

All three are scheduled to open at the end of 2017.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome the addition of some of the best retail and dining brands in the nation to The Shoppes at Carlsbad,”Rouse Properties CEO Brian Harper said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to elevate the overall consumer experience and give the residents of Carlsbad a world-class retail, dining and entertainment destination.”

