The Shoppes at Carlsbad adds 3 new tenants

The Shoppes at Carlsbad have agreed to leases for three new tenants, according to a press release from Rouse Properties. The newest additions to the mall will be The Cheesecake Factory, the Yard House and retailer Zara.

The Yard House will have street level access adjacent to Regal Cinemas in a 10,000-square foot facility. The Cheesecake Factory and Zara will be on the lower level near Dave & Buster’s.

All three are scheduled to open at the end of 2017.