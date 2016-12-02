Memberships, revenue up at RSF Tennis Club

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club has healthy revenues and its membership continues to climb, according to a quarterly report presentation at the monthly Rancho Santa Fe Association board meeting.

According the Tennis Club’s Board President, Dave Van Den Berg, the club was profitable and they expected it to remain so.

“In the past year and a half, we had over 80 new memberships, and I use the word ‘memberships’ specifically because memberships relates to the number of players that the club attracts,” Van Den Berg said. “And most of those memberships we get are annual memberships and most of them average about three players a family.”

Van Den Berg also championed a study of demographics that he felt the need to help put together various membership proposals. Van Den Berg said the average age that a person quits playing tennis is at 64.

“So when I took over as president a couple of years ago, I recognized that was a serious problem with the Tennis Club, so we put together a lot of programs to try and attract younger people,” he said. “As to the demographics, we also have put together programs that attract people who can’t run 60-yard dashes. This is why we started programs like Pickelball, which is one of the fastest growing racquetball sports in the world.”

Van Den Berg pointed out how the Tennis Club has been paying a lot of attention to membership so they can continue to stay ahead of the curve.

“The good news about all that, is the average age of our membership is dropping, and dropping considerably, especially with the addition of the 80 memberships,” he said.

While the Tennis Club is involved in a number of community outreach programs, about once a month, it also hosts a major event.

From an internal perspective, Van Den Berg noted its new accounting procedures. The Tennis Board is also considering a remodel at the club.

“The Tennis Club hasn’t really been remodeled since it was built. It’s looking just a little bit tired, so we are looking at remodeling all of our bathrooms,” he said. “We’ve also just hired somebody to run our pro shop so we’re looking at remodeling the pro shop, and while we’re doing that, we’re looking at remodeling the entryway to the Tennis Club.”

The last item that Van Den Berg pointed out was their proposed plan to institute a fitness program at the Tennis Club.