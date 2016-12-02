Escondido man gets 30 years in prison for child porn, ‘up-skirt’ photos

ESCONDIDO — A 66-year-old Escondido man was sentenced up to 30 years in prison this week after being convicted of child pornography and taking cellphone photos up the skirts of women.

Addullah Sediqi pleaded guilty to five counts of a lewd act with a child under 14 and two count of invasion of privacy.

He was arrested in June 2015 at the Valley Thrift Store on East Valley Parkway when a female shopper noticed Sediqi crouching and taking low angle photos, some of them of juveniles. The woman followed Sediqi and called police, who arrested him at the store.

Upon further investigation, Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter said in 2015 that 23 photos of six children from Kid’s Castle Day Care in Rancho Bernardo, which was operated by Sediqi’s ex-wife, Katrien Sediqi.

All the children and their parents were notified of the crimes.

During a search of Sediqi’s residence, police discovered hard drives, phones and computers. In addition, 13.88 grams of cocaine were found and attributed to Sediqi’s son, Roin Mohammad Sediqi of San Diego.

As for the cellphone, EPD forensically analyzed the device and discovered more than 6,000 images, with many containing pornographic photos of children. According to the EPD, some of the victims appeared to be between 3-5 years old.