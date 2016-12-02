16 needed for Solana Beach advisory committees

SOLANA BEACH — Volunteers are being sought to fill 16 openings on the city’s five citizen advisory commissions. Applicants for most must live in Solana Beach and be at least 18 years old.

Members of the View Assessment and Budget and Finance commissions must also own property in the city.

All groups have seven members, except Budget and Finance and Climate Action, which have five and nine, respectively. Members will serve two-year terms that expire in January 2019.

Budget and Finance, which meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, has three vacancies.

Members provide input to the City Council regarding Solana Beach’s operating budget by reviewing revenues, expenditures and a draft of the preliminary budget.

They also investigate, review, recommend and report on cost-saving measures and suggest areas in which council may want to establish specific policies pertaining to revenues or expenditures.

Four volunteers are needed for Parks and Recreation, which meets at 4 p.m. every second Thursday.

In addition to providing recommendations for indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and areas, members are responsible for planning, implementing and working some special events hosted by the commission and city.

They also advise council members on issues related to communication programs, activities, parks and beaches.

Public Arts and View Assessment each need three members.

The Public Arts Commission, which meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, carries out art-related events and assists in the selection, acquisition, installation and maintenance of public art.

Duties also include developing cooperative arrangements with other agencies to provide arts facilities and encouraging private arts funding.

View Assessment meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Members use council-adopted guidelines to review feasible solutions for development and choose the alternative that provides the best balance between owners’ desires to develop their property according to city regulations and neighbors’ desires to protect their views.

Members must review applications and make definitive decisions on projects.

Two residents and one scientific or environmental professional who need not be a resident are being sought for the Climate Action Commission.

The group, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., was created to develop a climate action plan, help update the city’s greenhouse gas emissions inventory, set reduction targets, implement mitigation measures and perform periodic monitoring, verifications and evaluation.

Applications will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Interest forms are available at City Hall, 635 S. Coast Hwy. 101, or at cityofsolanabeach.org. Click on City Government, City Clerk and Citizen Commissions.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a commission meeting before considering a position.

Appointments will be made by council members at the Jan. 25 meeting. Call (858) 720-2400 or visit the city website for more information.