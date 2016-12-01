San Diego Unified School District connected to fast, reliable network

Ninety two San Diego Unified School District schools now have access to a 175-gigabit network as part of an agreement with Cox Business. As part of the agreement, Cox Business built out 54 miles of fiber in San Diego. A total of 189 schools in the district are now connected to a fast, reliable Ethernet network through Cox Business that will enable all types of digital learning, not only inside the classroom, but also distance learning between schools and organizations outside of the district.

“San Diego Unified students already have access to some of the best technology in education today, but as anyone who has ever left their cell phone service area knows, the best technology is only as good as the internet service that connects you to the world,” said Cindy Marten, superintendent of San Diego Unified School District. “Thanks to this partnership with Cox Business, our students will have access to enterprise class Wi-Fi service, allowing them to collaborate with their teachers and peers in amazing new ways.”

The network that Cox Business has built for the district is the largest fiber project the company has undertaken for a single customer in San Diego to date.

“The network that we’ve designed for the school district is unique in its construction, the large number of sites being connected, and the high bandwidth capacity that is being delivered,” said Larry Coval, vice president of Cox Business in San Diego. “We’ve built a network that has the bandwidth to serve the district’s needs for its teachers and students now and in the future.”

Serving more than 130,000 students, from pre-school through grade 12, San Diego Unified School District is the second largest district in California, with a diverse student population representing more than 15 ethnic groups and more than 60 languages and dialects.

