Legal Notices, December 2, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to introduce a Municipal Tree Ordinance. The ordinance will contain a series of key provisions designed to improve the City’s ability to manager its urban forest. For more information contact Assistant City Manager Mark Delin at (760) 633-2612, or email: mdelin@encinitasca.gov. 12/02/16 CN 19556

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Leucadia Club

CASE NUMBER: 14-294 MINMOD/CDP FILING DATE: November 25, 2014 APPLICANT: Craig Leslie APPELLANTS: Tim Calver & Scott Carter LOCATION: 828 North Coast Highway 101, Suite E PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of Planning Commission Resolution of Approval No. PC 2016-50, approved on August 8, 2016, for a Minor Use Permit Modification and a Coastal Development Permit for an existing private club to provide beer, wine, and spirits (Type 57 ABC License) service to its club members and guests. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan- Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-1) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2016, seven calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Planning and Building Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov 12/02/16 CN 19555

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of December, 2016, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: 101 Portifino Hotel CASE NUMBER: 15-285 MUP/DR/CDP FILING DATE: December 21, 2015 APPLICANT: 101 Hotel, Inc. LOCATION: 186 North Coast Highway 101 (APN: 256-392-11) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 2 (N-CM-2) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow for additional floor area, exterior modifications to the entire building facade, new alcohol license for full service alcohol within the hotel, valet parking and associated improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Union Kitchen and Tap CASE NUMBER: 15-230 MIN/DR/CDP FILING DATE: August 31, 2015 APPLICANT: Eric Leitstein LOCATION: 1108 South Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-316-21) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (DESP) Commercial-Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow the construction of an enclosed outdoor dining patio area, parking and associated improvements for an existing restaurant. On-site consumption of beer, wine and distilled spirits with an existing Type 47 ABC license are proposed within this outdoor dining area. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Sakura Bana Japanese Restaurant CASE NUMBER: 16-182 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: August 2, 2016 APPLICANT: San Diego Happy Foods, Inc. LOCATION: 1031 S. Coast Highway 101 #A-101 (APN: 258-190-13) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (DESP) Commercial-Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow for the downgrade of an existing alcohol license from a Type 47 to a Type 41. Type 41 license allows on-site consumption of beer and wine for a Bona Fide Public Eating Place. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Pappalecco Café CASE NUMBER: 15-310 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: December 1, 2015 APPLICANT: Francesco Bucci LOCATION: 2101 San Elijo Avenue (261-031-25) ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan General Commercial 1 (C-GC-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for a restaurant with a Type 41 Alcoholic Beverage Control license to serve beer and wine onsite. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 5. PROJECT NAME: Rancho Summit Estates CASE NUMBER: 15-251 DR FILING DATE: September 22, 2015 APPLICANT: Shea Homes, LP LOCATION: Rancho Summit Drive (APNs: 264-590-01 thru 022; 264-591-01 thru 11) ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential (RR) zoning district and the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit for the construction of 28 new single family homes. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 1, 2, 3 and 4 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Items 1, 2, 3 and 4 are not appealable to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Planning and Building Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 12/02/16 CN 19554

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Draft EIR Public Review and Comment Period: December 2, 2016 to January 16, 2017 Notice is hereby given that a 45-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) which has been prepared for the proposed Project as identified below, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087: PROJECT NAME: North Coast Highway 101 Streetscape Improvement Project CASE NUMBER: 10-035 DR/CDP and 10-036 GPA/SPA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas, Public Works Department LOCATION: North Coast Highway 101 between La Costa Avenue and A Street, within the community of Leucadia, City of Encinitas, California

DESCRIPTION: The Project encompasses improvements to North Coast Highway 101 between La Costa Avenue and A Street with project goals including, but not limited to: Increase walkability through expanded sidewalks, pedestrian facilities, and safe pedestrian crossings; Increase the bicycle facilities available along the corridor with added and enhanced bike lanes and shared vehicle/bicycle lanes; Preserve and restore the tree canopy by replacing trees posing a safety hazard with new trees, adding hundreds of new trees, and focusing on a native and drought- tolerant landscape palette; Provide street beautification measures with enhanced pavement treatments, street furniture, and opportunities for public art; Respect and enhance the community character along the corridor; Construct appropriate traffic controls and traffic calming measures, such as roundabouts; Implement road diet measures by decreasing travel lane number/width; Reduce traffic speeds to 30 miles per hour; Minimize cut-through traffic on North Coast Highway 101; Implement measures to improve vehicular, bike, and pedestrian safety at side street intersections; Provide additional parking spaces, including more efficient reverse angle on-street parking and parking at designated improved areas in NCTD right-of-way; Provide for appropriately-located and accessibly-designed bus stops and bus pull-outs to maximize ridership; Improve existing drainage and storm water quality by implementing low-impact design measures and sustainable Green Streets concepts including infiltration, biofiltration, and water storage areas; and Encourage greater business opportunities for shopping and entertainment and provide more gathering destinations for local residents. The EIR will be used in the City’s consideration of discretionary actions, including approval of a General Plan Amendment, Local Coastal Plan Amendment, North 101 Specific Plan Amendment, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit. SIGNIFICANT ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS ANTICIPATED AS A RESULT OF THE PROJECT: The Draft EIR concludes that the Project would result in significant unavoidable impacts for emergency services (fire protection and police protection) and traffic circulation. REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD: 45-day public review and comment period has been established from December 2, 2016 to January 16, 2017. All written comments submitted on the Draft EIR shall be clearly itemized and focus on the sufficiency of the document in identifying and analyzing potential environmental impacts and ways in which the Project’s significant effects may be avoided or mitigated. All written comments must be submitted by 6:00 p.m. on January 16, 2017 to: Stephanie Kellar, Public Works Department, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. During the public review period, the Draft EIR will be available for review on the City’s website at www.EncinitasCA.gov/index.aspx?page=284 under “Environmental Notices” and at the Planning and Building Department, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The Draft EIR, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction at the Encinitas Planning and Building Department. After the close of the 45-day public review and comment period, responses to public comments will be prepared and included in the Final EIR. The Planning Commission and City Council will utilize the Final EIR as an informational resource during their deliberations related to the Project. FURTHER INFORMATION: For additional project information, contact Stephanie Kellar, Project Manager at (760) 633-2839. 12/02/16 CN 19553

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (12/2, 12/16, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2016 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS. THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: May Hollow Road Improvements CASE NUMBER: 08-074 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: June 3, 2008 APPLICANT: Sumida LOCATION: Mays Hollow Lane (APN 257-020-28 through 31) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for road improvements to May’s Hollow Lane. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso (760) 633-2724 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within 10 business days of the receipt of the City’s Notice of Final Action following the close of the City’s appeal period, or City action on any appeal. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal periods. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/02/16 CN 19552

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Closed alternate Fridays (12/2, 12/16, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Vento Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-161 PMW/CDP FILING DATE: July 12, 2016 APPLICANT: This Veracity LLC LOCATION: 2464 Manchester Avenue (APN 261-103-27) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Parcel Map Waiver and Coastal Development permit to demolish the existing residence and construct a new single family home with a detached garage and combine two underlying legal lots. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay, and the Coastal Zone ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso (760) 633-2724 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Sager Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-128 CDP FILING DATE: June 7, 2016 APPLICANT: Sager LOCATION: 405 Third Street (APN 258-085-12) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing duplex and the construction of a new single-family residence. The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan- Residential 15 (D-R15) zone and the Coastal Zone ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso (760) 633-2724 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review periods, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The actions of the Planning & Building Department on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/02/16 CN 19551

T.S. No.: 2016-01816-CA A.P.N.:259-330-42-00 Property Address: 1672 Olmeda St, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Iraj Bassir Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 11/16/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0814299 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/28/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 789,507.97 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1672 Olmeda St, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 259-330-42-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 789,507.97. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01816-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 14, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/02/16, 12/09/16, 12/16/16 CN 19550

T.S. No.: 2015-04716-CA A.P.N.:215-240-28-30 Property Address: 2310 Altisma Way #130, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/16/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Masoud Honari, An Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 07/05/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0564599 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/29/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 418,428.35 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2310 Altisma Way #130, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 215-240-28-30 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 418,428.35. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-04716-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 15, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURCHASE 12/02/16, 12/09/16, 12/16/16 CN 19549

APN: 122-243-08-00 / 849-064-65-44 TS No: CA06000084-16-1 TO No: 8661997 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 14, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 18, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0354308, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ISAAC A BONDS AND FLORIDA L BONDS, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 628 CHARLES DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $367,645.98 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA06000084-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 23, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA06000084-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Miguel Ochoa, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 24450, Pub Dates: 12/02/2016, 12/09/2016, 12/16/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19548

T.S. No.: 2016-02085-CA A.P.N.:160-483-51-00 Property Address: 4481 Ibis Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: GERARD A. WITTRIEN AND DONA C. WITTRIEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/06/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0944076 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/21/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 221,106.02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4481 Ibis Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-483-51-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 221,106.02. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-02085-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 7, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 11/25/16, 12/02/16, 12/09/16 CN 19521

T.S. No. 16-42921 APN: 157-830-12-15 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KENNETH S. WALKER, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/26/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0557656 in book , page Rerecorded on 11/24/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0608531 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:12/16/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $224,558.64 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5010 CODORNIZ WAY #15 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-830-12-15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.hudsonandmarshall.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42921. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 11/16/2016 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (866) 539-4173 www.hudsonandmarshall.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20548 11/25, 12/2, 12/9/16 CN 19519

T.S. No. 012044-CA APN: 260-513-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/16/2016 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0143991, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN ST CLAIRE, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 172 OF POINSETTIA HEIGHTS UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 4558, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 9, 1960. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1839 FREDA LN ENCINITAS, CA 92007-0000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,249,849.94 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 012044-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758  8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 886105 / 012044-CA 11/18/16, 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19494

CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso): 37-2016-00029979-CU-OR-CTL SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVI-SO AL DEMANDADO): MADELINE MOORE; and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive; DOE 1 named as The Testate and Intestate Successors of Madeline Moore, Deceased, and All Persons Claiming By, Through, or Under Such Decendant. Legal Description The property address is: 1961 County Grove Ln., Encinitas, CA 92024, and is legally described as follows: PARCEL 1: An undivided 1/26th interest in and to Lot 183 of COUNTY OF SAN DEIGO TRACT NO. 3625-2, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 9083, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 10, 1979. EXCEPTING THEREFROM Living Unit 111 through 136, as shown on that certain Condominium Plain entitled “Con-dominium Plan for Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2“ recorded November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373056 of Official Records and defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records, as amended November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373057 of Official Records. RESERVING unto the Grantor, its successors and assigns one-half of all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry. PARCEL 2: Unit 129 as shown on that certain Condominium Plan referred to in Parcel 1 above. PARCEL 3: A non-exclusive assessment as set forth in the Section entitled “Ingress, Egress and Recreational Rights“ of the Article entitled “Easements“ of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for VIDA PACIFICA record-ed September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Recordes of San Diego County, California, as amended and supplemented (“Declaration“), for ac-cess, ingress and agress, pedestrian walkway, streets, driveway and general recreational purposes. EXCEPTING from Parcel 1 here-inabove described, an undivided 1/2 interest in all oil, gas and other hydrocar-bon substances and minerals below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry, as reserved in Deed recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289306 of Official Records. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la infor-macion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formu-larios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Califor-nia (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Ser-vices, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Califor-nia, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, Room 225, San Diego, CA 92101. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del de-mandante que no tiene abogado, es): RICHARD F. WEINER, Esq., RCO LEGAL P.S., 2121 Alton Parkway, Suite 110, Irvine, CA 92606, (714) 277-4919 Date: (Fecha) 08/28/2016 Clerk (Secretario) By: L. MCALISTER, Deputy (Adjunto) CN931246 8473.50952 12/02/16, 12/09/16, 12/16/16, 12/23/16 CN 19547

CORRECTED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00036661-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lew Chua-Eoan and Georgina Lee Chua on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Luke Tyler Lee Chua-Eoan change to proposed name: Luke Tyler Lee Chua. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 06, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 20, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 12/02/16 CN 19546

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage, 545 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA. 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on December 5, 2016, at 12:00 pm. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com, beginning on December 3 at 8:00 am with the completion of the sale being on December 5, at 12:00 pm, 2016. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 8114 STEVEN BROWER 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19545

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2016 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Elda Franco Misc. Household goods Elda Olfita Franco Misc. Household goods

Jeremy Turner Misc. Household goods Jeremy Sean Turner Misc. Household goods Alice J. Bailey Misc. Household goods

Alice Jane Bailey Misc. Household goods Jason Bye Misc. Household goods Jason W. Bye Misc. Household goods Bethan D. Villareal Misc. Household goods Bethany Dianne Villarreal Misc. Household goods Bonnie L. Harlow Misc. Household goods Bonnie Walters Misc. Household goods Bonnie L. Walters Misc. Household goods Bonnie Walters C/O Donna Becker

Misc. Household goods Bonnie Harlow C/O Donna Becker Misc. Household goods Bonnie Lou Harlow Misc. Household goods

Bonnie Lou Walters Misc. Household goods Angel C. Martinez Misc. Household goods Angel Martinez Misc. Household goods Angel Capuchino Martinez Misc. Household goods Monique Gonzalez Misc. Household goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez

Misc. Household goods Monique Gonzalez-Santiago Misc. Household goods Sheryl Weaver Misc. Household goods

Sheryl Dawn Weaver Misc. Household goods Soraya Ferman Misc. Household goods Soraya Gonrey Ferman Misc. Household goods Debbie J. Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debbie Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debra Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Chris Fichtelman Misc. Household goods Christopher Lee Fichtelman Misc. Household goods Enrique Hernandez Misc. Household goods Enrique Reyes Jr Hernandez Misc. Household goods Enrique Reyes Hernandez Jr Misc. Household goods Mike R. Thierry Misc. Household goods Mike Roy Thierry Misc. Household goods Michael Roy Thierry

Misc. Household goods James Bartzis Misc. Household goods James Douglas Kikolaos Bartzis Misc. Household goods James Douglas Nikolaos Bartzis Misc. Household goods Michelle M. Sampson Misc. Household goods Michelle Marie Sampson

Misc. Household goods Ana Herrera Misc. Household goods Ana Isabel Herrera Misc. Household goods Terry Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry Vangelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. Vangelder

Misc. Household goods Terry Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry VanGelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. VanGelder Misc. Household goods Farrah L Lauren Misc. Household goods Farrah Lynn Lauren Misc. Household goods Juel Benoit Misc. Household goods Juel Ronald Benoit Misc. Household goods

Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19544

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Frances Eleanor Kraemer Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Kinney Air Conditioning Corp Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Frances E Kraemer Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Kinney Air Conditioning Corp Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Kiney Air Conditioning Corp C/O Frances Eleanor Kraemer Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Ronnie Edmonds Misc. Household items Ronnie Lee Jr Edmonds Misc. Household items Ronnie Lee Edmonds Jr Misc. Household items Patrisha Stock Misc. Household items Patricia Anne Stock Misc. Household items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19543

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8, 2016 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Joseph Savage Misc. Household Item Joseph Patrick Savage Misc. Household Items Jeff Jason Bond

Misc. Household Items Jeff Bond Misc. Household Items Jacob Alan Barger Misc. Household Items Jacob Barger Misc. Household Items Heather Leigh Barrick Misc. Household Items Heather Barrick Misc. Household Items Amber Marie Mata Misc. Household Items Amber M. Mata Misc. Household Items Erik Hansen Petersen Misc. Household Items Erik H. Petersen Misc. Household Items Aaron Joseph Averbuck Misc. Household Items Aaron Averbuck Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19541

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00040558-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marisa Leigh Mathis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Marisa Leigh Mathis change to proposed name: Jefferson Cooper Mathis. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 10, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 28, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19528

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NORMAN MICHAEL ROGERS Case# 37-2016-00040761-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Norman Michael Rogers. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gabriele Rogers in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Gabriele Rogers be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Dina I Farhat Farhat & Associates

232 E Grand Blvd #202 Corona CA 92879 Telephone: 951.808.0529 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19527

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8th 2016 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Larry D. Scheck Misc Household goods Larry Dean Scheck Misc Household goods Brian L. Vitek Misc Household goods Brian Lee Vitek Misc Household goods Blake Linquist Misc Household goods Blake Tyler Linquist Misc Household goods Noemi Lopez Misc Household goods Adan Meza Misc Household goods Adan J. Meza Misc Household goods Darrel S. Laird Misc Household goods Darrel Scott Laird Misc Household goods Mark G. Hardaway Misc Household goods Mark George Hardaway Misc Household goods Marcus George Hardaway Misc Household goods Barbara Barron Misc Household goods

Barbara Lea Barron Misc Household goods Unique Coleman Misc Household goods Unique Daneile Coleman Misc Household goods

Brad Peterson Vehicle Brad Bruce Peterson Vehicle Joel Jacko Vehicle Joel Norman Jacko Vehicle

All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194.

11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19525

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LINDEE LEE FAIRBROTHER CASE # 37-2016-00007543-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lindee Lee Fairbrother. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cherene Thompson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego requesting that Cherene Thompson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent and for probate of decedent’s lost will, which is available for examination in the court file. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec. 22, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Katherine L Scholl, 1668 Swallowtail Rd

Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.815.3868 11/25/16, 12/02/16, 12/09/16 CN19524

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RALPH WESLEY ROOS Case# 37-2016-00040162-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ralph Wesley Roos. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joyce Norton in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Joyce Norton be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K. Nassiri, Esq. 2794 Gateway Rd #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.216.9593 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19522

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JACOB MATTHEW SLANIA CASE NO. 37-2016-00039628-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jacob Matthew Slania. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alexis F. Slania in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alexis F. Slania be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. The Independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan. 12, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Danielle C. Humphries Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP 600 W. Broadway #1500 San Diego, CA 92101 Telephone: 619.810.4300 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19515

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00031172-CU-PO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): HOLLI MICHELE ROSE, an individual; CONNOR ROSE, and individual; GEORGE ROSE, and individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA BREYDEN AGUON, a minor, by and through his Guardian Ad Litem, BELTRAM AGUON; BELTRAM AGUON, an individual; MARIA RODRIGUEZ, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S Rose Esq. SBN 183853 Law Office of Daniel S Rose PC 316 S Melrose Dr #107 Vista CA 92081 Telephone 760.758.8000 Date: (Fecha), 09/28/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) I Salas, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029071 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Diamond AutoSpa Located at: 4219 Lewis St, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joaquin Santillan Ramirez, 5166 Whitman Way #214, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Kayleena Jean Santillan, 5166 Whitman Way #214, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/09/16 S/Joaquin Santillan Ramirez, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030269 Filed: Nov 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Farm at El Mirlo Located at: 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067 Mailing Address: PO Box 2426, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Vittoria, 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 2. Patricia Vittoria, 4580 El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Frank Vittoria, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030093 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandalwood Arts Studio Located at: 6830 Embarcadero Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Team, 6830 Embarcadero Ln, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/15/16 S/Andrea Team, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028657 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redwood and Poppy Located at: 2026 David Dr, Escondido CA San Diego 92026 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashley Eszlinger, 2026 David Dr, Escondido CA 92026 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Ashley Eszlinger, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030476 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Golf Events Located at: 2895 Scott St #C, Vista CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 395 Walnut Ave #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Premier Caddie LLC, 395 Walnut Ave #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Chad Beckley, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029722 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Tree Ranch Located at: 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oak Tree Ranch Inc, 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 06/01/90 S/Bert Caster, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029721 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Tree Homes Located at: 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Home 4-U LLC, 538A W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 05/01/02 S/Bert Caster, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030467 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomsa Interiors Located at: 4217 Isle Dr, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 230399, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linsey A Welton, 4217 Isle Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/11 S/Linsey A Welton, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029414 Filed: Nov 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K-Tac Communications Located at: 322 N El Camino Real #F, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 276 N El Camino Real #202, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kinnaman, 276 N El Camino Real #202, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kinnaman, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030063 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insource Consulting Located at: 16008 Via Dicha, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091 Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave #485, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thunder Marketing Inc, 16008 Via Dicha, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/18/05 S/Holly Wilkey, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030393 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imprint – Changing Tomorrow Today; B. Worship for Kids Located at: 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Imprint – Changing Tomorrow Today, 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jill M Anderson, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029795 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kathy’s In-Home Pet Care Service Located at: 1768 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathy Kraft, 1768 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/17/16 S/Kathy Kraft, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029194 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Psychology Center Located at: 2564 State St #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James A Bondell, 2909 Corte Celeste, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/15/79 S/James A Bondell, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029951 Filed: Nov 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Beauty Located at: 845 Nardo Rd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yael Marmar, 845 Nardo Rd, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/20/16 S/Yael Marmar, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/16 CN 19557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029944 Filed: Nov 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tim Sayed MD PC; B. Sayed Plastic Surgery PC Located at: 4510 Executive Dr #105, San Diego CA San Diego 92121 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hatem Abou-Sayed MD MBA FACS – A Professional Medical Corporation, 4510 Executive Dr #105, San Diego CA 92121 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Hatem Abou-Sayed MD MBA FACS, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028743 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Security Station; B. The Hostess Station Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave #A100, San Diego CA San Diego 92110 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aoife Enterprises Inc, 3990 Old Town Ave #A100, San Diego CA 92110 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Sage, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029278 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sip Sangria Located at: 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tananporn Lawthong, 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Timothy Axall, 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Timothy Axall, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028107 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sakurabana Located at: 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Happy Foods Inc, 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A101, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/23/83 S/Keiko Loew, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029622 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MT Realty Group Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Patterson Winkler, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/15/16 S/Richard Patterson Winkler, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029885 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LoMar Photography Located at: 937 San Pablo Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Marshall, 937 San Pablo Dr, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Franklin Lopez, 4157 Summerivew Way, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Marshall, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029668 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinite Technologies Located at: 1263 Linda Vista Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. All Merchant Services Group, 1263 Linda Vista Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/David Polanco, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029825 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greylight Services Located at: 999 N Pacific A17, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Brailo, 999 N Pacific A17, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Brailo, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028717 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Graced by Birth Located at: 300 Redwood Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Graciela DelMar, 300 Redwood Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Graciela DelMar, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029344 Filed: Nov 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Window Cleaning Located at: 2131 S El Camino Real #104, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dean Garson, 4566 Dunhill Ct, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Dean Garson, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030045 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ETI Systems Located at: 1954 Kelloff Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Polaris Industrial Enterprises Inc, 1954 Kellogg Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 03/27/72 S/Nancy Wilkes, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029636 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APT Design Studio Located at: 145 Vallecitos de Oro #D, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Langmead Inc, 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 01/01/07 S/Martin Langmead, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029165 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Law Center Located at: 1302 N Coast Hwy #!01, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seth D Heyman, 6633 Curlew Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/05/15 S/Seth D Heyman, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029246 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soothing Songs for the Soul Publishing Located at: 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Johnston Jr, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. BarDee Johnston, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/James Johnston Jr, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028673 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So-Cal Drainworks; B. North County Drainworks Located at: 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 1401, Carlsbad CA 92018-1401 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Ferriss, 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 03/02/10 S/Jeff Ferriss, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028547 Filed: Nov 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.D.C. Handyman Plus Located at: 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fidel Resendiz, 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fidel Resendiz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028903 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation Located at: 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gholamreza Askari, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028088 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Glass Works Located at: 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA Riverside 92592 Mailing Address: PO Box 4420, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Slate Group, 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA 92592 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kyle Dasher, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028959 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olympus Movement & Mobility Located at: 3352 Sappian Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annemarie Alf, 3352 Appian Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Annemarie Alf, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029049 Filed: Nov 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leash Couture Located at: 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Harris, 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce Harris, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028625 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Greenhouses; B. Horace Anderson La Costa Greenhouses Located at: 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Horace Anderson Greenhouses LLC, 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/01/14 S/Ben Hofstetter, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028820 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karalee Austin Located at: 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marocs CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karalee Condron, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/80 S/Karalee Condron, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027733 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holiday Pet Hotel Located at: 551 Union St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quiet Creek Veterinary Services Inc, 551 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/19/09 S/Susan LaCroix Hamil, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028858 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town USA Located at: 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Darrow, 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/96 S/George Darrow, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028691 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DT – USA Located at: 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David P Thompson, 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David P Thompson, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028188 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doughside Donuts Located at: 401 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Devils Donuts, 4259 Conquistador, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Scott, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028017 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CW Chicweed Design Landscaping Located at: 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chicweed Design & Landscaping LLC, 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/22/16 S/Melissa M Teisl, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027538 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butler at the Beach; Butler at the Beach Table Located at: 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Corners, 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Corners, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028783 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bird Located at: 221 West G St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Konn. 221 West G St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven Konn, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029140 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anew Dawn; B. DawnStar Located at: 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doung Dow Lambert, 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Doung Dow Lambert, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028777 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Dawg Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr #890, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jules Duhamel, 603 Seagaze Dr #890, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Indvidual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jules Duhamel, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028602 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Inspectors of Election LLC Located at: 2794 Loker Ave West #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Inspectors of Election LLC, 2794 Loker Ave West #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 09/15/16 S/Marc M Poland, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028348 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Blvd Located at: 1506 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 236083, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shoulda Been There LLC, 1510 Lake Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan S Bernal, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026859 Filed: Oct 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redstone Marketing Located at: 2153 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Sagunsky, 2153 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/14/16 S/Gary Sagunsky, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027436 Filed: Oct 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Mortero Located at: 1810 ½ Westminster Dr, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: PO Box 361, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Strozyk, 1810 ½ Westminster Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Strozyk, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028719 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Radiant Heart Yoga Located at: 6477 Goldenbush Dr, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Meier Churchill, 6477 Goldenbush Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nichole Meier Churchill, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028406 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pup Culture Pet Spaw; Pup Culture Located at: 3762 Mission Ave #105, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalya Hansen, 6531 Malcolm Dr, San Diego CA 92115 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/12 S/Natalya Hansen, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028832 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pistachio Photo Located at: 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Kozlowski, 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/02/16 S/Erin Kozlowski, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027984 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plan Your Escape; B. Plan Your Escape Now; C. Unhook Now Located at: 1157 Lagoon View Ct, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wayne Dunlap, 1157 Lagoon View Ct, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 07/04/09 S/Wayne Dunlap, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028643 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Failing; B. Great Debt Leads Located at: 825 College Blvd #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. No Failing Inc, 825 College Blvd #102, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Michael J Reminger, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028601 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moxie Surfaces Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt & Company Inc, 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 03/17/05 S/Christine L Schmitt, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028619 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guajome Apartments & Garages Located at: 213 Guajome St, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronnie Langley, 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Denise Langley, 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: of business: of business: 10/06/16 S/Denise Langley, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026753 Filed: Oct 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentle Blossom Services Located at: 2420 Corte Azul, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Freed, 2420 Corte Azul, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tara Freed, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028353 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garage Studio Located at: 3180 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sherri McKee, 3180 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Sherri McKee, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028802 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craft Vision Technologies Located at: 1106 Civic Center Dr #206, Vista CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ann Marie Costello Consulting Inc, 950 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Ann Marie Costello, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028803 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bus Christmas Light Hangers Located at: 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesse Cardile, 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Shane Nowak, 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Cardile, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19477