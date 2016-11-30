Animal Control ‘confident’ on location of dogs that mauled horse

SAN MARCOS — Officials with the County’s Animal Control unit said they were confident on the whereabouts of two Pit Bulls that are believed to have mauled a horse on Saturday night.

Steve MacKinnon, chief of humane law enforcement, said on Wednesday that Animal Control officers with a police officer were headed to a location they believed the dogs to be.

“Since the attack, we’ve been looking to try to find them,” MacKinnon said.

Animal Control received a tip to the location from the public.

The attack, which occurred at a residence on Fulton Road, led to the death of a 15-year-old horse named Smoky.

After the attack Animal Control and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and searched the area. MacKinnon said the search revealed no leads on the dogs.

Several hours later, a good Samaritan called Animal Control saying she had found two dogs that were “tired and wet,” MacKinnon said.

While not certain they were the dogs in the attack, though MacKinnon said they were fairly sure they were, the responding officer brought the dogs to an animal hospital for treatments to wounds at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday.

However, there was some miscommunication with the responding officer that there was a hold on the two animals, MacKinnon explained.

The dogs in question, a male and female with brown and white color blends, received treatment at the hospital. The hospital called the owner and released the dogs.

The owner, according to MacKinnon, has received a number of visits from Animal Control with the most recent prior to this incident back in January.

“Prior to that, in previous years, we’ve had multiple contacts with them,” MacKinnon said. At least one of the two dogs is believed to be one of the dogs in the horse attack.

The owner is being “less than cooperative,” in the investigation, said MacKinnon, though they’re not facing any charges at this point.

Due to the nature of the attack, there is concern for the public’s safety.

“Because this was such an unusual attack, it’s unusual for two dogs to attack something as large as a horse,” MacKinnon said. “So the fact that they are willing to do this causes us concern. Could the public be at risk in some way? We just can’t say. But we’re going on the side of caution,” MacKinnon said.

Officers have been in the area since Monday searching for the dogs.

Once the dogs are caught there is a process to determine what will happen to them.

A hearing can be offered to justify the seizing of the dogs with the owners being able to give counter arguments.

If the dogs are seized, the Animal Control’s behavior team will assess the dogs to determine what behavior traits they have, aggression traits they have and whether the dogs can be rehabilitated and readopted.

“Based on their evaluation, it may be the only thing that could be done is that they be humanely euthanized,” MacKinnon said.