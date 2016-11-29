Gaspar unseats Roberts in Supervisor race

REGION — Nearly three weeks after Election Day, Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar is victorious in her campaign to unseat incumbent Dave Roberts for the District 3 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

With more than 225,000 votes counted and about 56,000 outstanding ballots remaining on Monday, Roberts conceded to Gaspar. She trailed Roberts on election night by 3 percent, but as absentee and provisional ballots were counted, Gaspar closed the gap and took the lead last week, which, as of Monday, was up to 1,242 votes.

“I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we ran and so grateful to the many people who helped me raise money, walk precincts and put up signs and get our message out,” said Gaspar, the first elected mayor of Encinitas and the first candidate to defeat an incumbent on the Board of Supervisors in 32 years.

Supervisor Roberts called Supervisor-elect Gaspar Monday to offer his congratulations and graciously offered his assistance in the transition.

“I ran on a platform of fiscal accountability, support for public safety, and addressing our inadequate mental health programs and exploding homeless crisis,” said Gaspar. “There will be a lot of change at the County in the next four years and I’m looking forward to getting to work on those issues and make a difference for our taxpayers.”

Gaspar will be officially sworn in Jan. 2, 2017.

Roberts, meanwhile, sent out a statement to his supporters thanking them for all their contributions.

“I called Kristin to congratulate her and offer my sincere help in transitioning the office to her between now and early January when she takes office,” Roberts said. “I want to convey my gratitude for your friendship, dedication, support, patience and encouragement as we have closely watched the daily results as more than 226,000 ballots were counted in the campaign for San Diego County Supervisor.

“I am so proud and grateful to have been given the honor of serving as your county supervisor. I am looking forward to continuing to work to fulfill our vision for a prosperous San Diego County that protects our quality of life today and for future generations.”