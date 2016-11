REGION — Construction crews will close all westbound lanes on state Route 78 at Metcalf Street just east of Interstate 15 in Escondido, from Tuesday starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday. According to Caltrans, the closure is needed for repaving.

Traffic will be detoured to northbound I-15, then west on El Norte Parkway to southbound I-15 and back onto westbound SR-78.