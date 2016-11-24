Machado chosen as Grand Marshal for Holiday Parade

ENCINITAS — Professional surfing legend and native son Rob Machado was named Grand Marshal for the Dec. 3 Encinitas Holiday Parade.

Machado, 42, was born in Australia but moved to Cardiff-by-the-Sea with his family at age 3. He will ride down the parade route with his wife Sophie, his 15-year-old daughter Rose and 3 year-old son Jax.

“I am super excited to be the Grand Marshall, especially with the 80’s theme,” Machado said, referring to the parade’s “Encinitas86” theme, part of the city’s ongoing 30th anniversary celebration.

Machado is one of the world’s most recognizable and internationally renowned surfers, known for his casual, laid-back surfing style.He won a number of surfing competition’s including Hawaii’s Pipeline Masters (Triple Crown of Surfing) and the U.S. Open of Surfing, as well as a team title in the 2006 Summer X Games.

Raised in Cardiff, Machado attended San Dieguito High School.

Until last year, he had usually been out of town during the parade, surfing in competitions in warmer climates, but had a chance to ride on one of the float’s in the 2015 installment of the parade, which prompted the Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee to select him to lead the 59th running of the holiday parade.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature nearly 100 entries.

The city is encouraging residents to don ’80s style attire to go along with the event’s theme.

A tree-lighting ceremony precedes the parade at 5 p.m.