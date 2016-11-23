Stream movies, TV shows, sport events and more with the revolutionary DigiXuniverse

A new and unique store has opened in the city of Oceanside, DigiXuniverse. It will expose you to a whole new world of ENTERTAINMENT while at the same time cutting your expensive cable TV or satellite bill or eliminate it completely!

Sound too good to be true?

This is what we thought until we went in for a demonstration. The sales person explained to us that the boxes are android computers, just like your smart phone.

A television with an HDMI input and a simple Internet connection with a speed of 10 MBPS or higher is all that’s required to use the device. This seemingly magical box is not much bigger than your smart phone and you can access over 30,000 movies, TV shows and live sport events from around the world —and it also has an unbelievable music library — with no monthly fee! Utilizing this innovative device, you are able to search the globe for free programs seen here and in other countries around the world.

The DigiXuniverse equipment utilizes the KODI open platform that has been available in Europe and Asia for the last 15 years and lower internet costs has made it possible here. Recording shows are a thing of the past as everything is on demand.

The sales person gave us a demonstration by asking for our favorite TV show. My partner named his favorite movie. With a few clicks of the remote we were watching the show in high definition. He also was able to bring up subtitles in all languages! He then asked me what my favorite show was that I watched as a kid. I was skeptical, as we are going back over 50 years. To my surprise, it came up in a matter of seconds. It was incredible.

Next the representative handed me the remote and let me try navigating for myself. I must admit, it isn’t the typical channel surfing that you may be used to, but in no time, I was able to navigate my way around. After I purchased the unit and easily installed it at home, I would recommend DigiXuniverse to anyone who enjoys movies, network TV shows, sports and endless entertainment.

With a one time purchase of the DigiXuniverse equipment, your viewing choices are limitless with no monthly fees. Other devices such as Roko, Netflix or Firestick don’t come close to the vast array of choices available with DigiXuniverse.

Treat yourself to a demonstration! Stop in at 3375 Mission Ave., Ste. 1, in Oceanside. The future of television is here today.

For more information call (760) 201-6786 or visit digixuniverse.com.

This article is sponsored content.