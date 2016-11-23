Legal Notices, November 25, 2016

City of Encinitas Planning & Building Department 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 633-2710 or planning@encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS The Planning & Building Department of the City of Encinitas is currently reviewing the following Administrative Applications. The application submittals are available for review and comment during regular business hours, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed alternate Fridays (12/2, 12/16, etc.) and will be closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November, 25, 2016 in observance of Thanksgiving. 1. PROJECT NAME: DasMod LLC Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-077 CDP FILING DATE: April 11, 2016 APPLICANT: DasMod LLC LOCATION: 546 Hygeia Avenue (APN 256-110-57) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing single-family home and the construction of a new single-family residence. The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso (760) 633-2724 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Dalzell La Mesa Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-095 CDP FILING DATE: May 3, 2016 APPLICANT: Kevin Dalzell, DG Properties Fund, LLC. LOCATION: 307 La Mesa Avenue (APN: 256-293-50) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant project site. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard (760) 633-2724 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Animal Keeper Monument Sign CASE NUMBER: 16-106 SIGN/CDP FILING DATE: May 10, 2008 APPLICANT: Brenda Costello LOCATION: 155 Saxony Road (APN 258-111-07) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Sign Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a new free standing monument sign. The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay, and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso (760) 633-2724 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review periods, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2, and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The actions of the Planning & Building Department on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination.

ORDINANCE 2016-12 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA ADDING ENCINITAS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 11.27 – EXPANDED POLYSTYRENE DISPOSABLE FOOD SERVICE WARE PROHIBITION ORDINANCE WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas, California (City) has a strong interest in encouraging the protection of natural resources, reducing litter, preventing marine pollution, protecting wildlife that contribute to the beauty and quality of life in Encinitas; and WHEREAS, in 1991 the City adopted Resolution 91-90 discouraging residents and businesses from purchasing and utilizing polystyrene foam products because of it negative attributes that contribute to the degradation of the environment; and WHEREAS, Polystyrene is a petroleum based, non-biodegradable plastic material commonly used as disposable food service ware by food vendors operating in the City; and WHEREAS, there are alternatives to polystyrene-based disposable food service ware for utilization by food serving establishments; and WHEREAS, the City wishes to prohibit the use by food serving establishments of polystyrene-based disposable food service ware; NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas hereby does ordain as follows: SECTION ONE: That Municipal Code Chapter 11.27 is added to read as shown in Exhibit I SECTION TWO: This ordinance was introduced on November 9, 2016. SECTION 3: ENVIRONMENTAL FINDING The City Council, in their independent judgment, finds that the adoption of the Municipal Code Amendments will be exempt from Environmental Review pursuant to General Rule 15061 (b) (3) since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment because the amendments will not directly result in development; any development as a result of the amended language will be subject to CEQA review and analysis. PASSED AND ADOPTED this 16th day of November, 2016 by the following vote to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer NAYS: Gaspar ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: None /Kristin Gaspar, Mayor City of ATTESTATION AND CERTIFICATION: I hereby certify that this is a true and correct copy of Ordinance 2016-12 which has been published pursuant to law. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk CHAPTER 11.27 PROHIBITION ON THE USE OF EXPANDED POLYSTYRENE DISPOSABLE FOOD SERVICE WARE (Exhibit I to Ordinance 2016-12) 11.27.010 Title. This Chapter shall be known as the “City of Encinitas Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware Prohibition Ordinance”. 11.27.020 Purpose and Intent. The purpose of this Chapter is to establish standards and procedures for environmental waste and litter reduction measures, and promote environmentally sustainable practices throughout the City by prohibiting the use of Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware by Food Providers within the City of Encinitas. 11.27.030 Definitions. For purposes of this Chapter only, the terms below have the following meaning: A. “City” means the City of Encinitas. B. “City Facility” means any building, structure, property, park, open space, or vehicle, owned, leased or operated by the City, its agents, agencies, departments or franchisees. C. “City Contractor” means any person that enters into an agreement with the City to furnish products or services to or for the City. D. “City-Sponsored Event” means any event, activity or meeting organized or sponsored, in whole or in part, by the City or any department of the City. E. “Customer” means any person obtaining Prepared Food from a Restaurant or Retail Food Vendor. F. “Disposable Food Service Ware” or “Disposables” means single-use, disposable products used for serving or transporting Prepared Food, including but not limited to plates, bowls, trays, wrappers or wrapping, platters, cartons, condiment containers, cups or drink ware, or any other container in or on which Prepared Foods are placed or packaged for consumption. This definition excludes single use disposable straws, cup lids, and utensils. G. “Event” means an organized recreational activity that includes 25 or more participants. H. “Expanded Polystyrene” or “EPS” means polystyrene that has been expanded or “blown” using a gaseous blowing agent into a solid foam. EPS is sometimes called “Styrofoam”, a Dow Chemical Co. trademark form of polystyrene foam insulation. I. “Food Provider” means any Person or establishment that provides or sells Prepared Food within the City to the general public to be consumed on the premises or for take-away consumption. Food Provider includes but is not limited to (1) a grocery store, supermarket, delicatessen, restaurant, drive-thru, café, cafeteria, coffee shop, snack shop, public food market, farmers’ market, convenience store, or similar fixed place where Prepared Food is available for sale on the premises or for take-away consumption; and (2) any mobile store, food vendor, caterer, food truck, vending machine or similar mobile outlet. Food Provider also includes any organization, group or individual that regularly provides Prepared Food to its members or the general public as a part of its activities or services. J. “Person” means any person, business, corporation, or event organizer or promoter; public, nonprofit or private entity, agency or institution; or partnership, association or other organization or group, however organized. K. “Polystyrene” means a thermoplastic petrochemical material utilizing the styrene monomer, including but not limited to polystyrene foam or expanded polystyrene, processed by any number of techniques, including but not limited to fusion of polymer spheres (expandable bead polystyrene), injection molding, foam molding, or extrusion-blow molding (extruded foam polystyrene), and clear or solid polystyrene (oriented polystyrene). The Recycle Code for polystyrene is ‘6’ or ‘PS,’ either alone or in combination with other letters. This definition applies to all Polystyrene Food Service Ware, regardless of whether it exhibits a Recycle Code. L. “Prepared Food” means any food or beverage that is (1) ready to consume without any further food preparation, alteration or repackaging; and (2) prepared, provided, sold or served by a Food Provider using any cooking, packaging or food preparation technique. Prepared Food may be eaten either on or off the Food Provider’s premises. For purposes of this ordinance, Prepared Food does not include (1) any raw uncooked meat, poultry, fish or eggs, unless provided for consumption without further food preparation, and (2) fresh produce provided for consumption without food preparation or repackaging, including fruits, vegetables, and herbs, sold by grocery stores, supermarkets, food markets, farmers’ markets and other food vendors. M. “Restaurant” means any person or establishment doing business within the City of Encinitas that provides prepared food or beverages for consumption on or off its premises such as a restaurant, café, bakery, grocery or convenience store counter or delicatessen, or catering truck vehicle. “Restaurant” for the purposes of this Chapter, includes mobile food preparation units. 11.27.040 Prohibition of Expanded Polystyrene Food Service Wares. A. Except as provided by Section 11.27.050, Food Providers are prohibited from providing Prepared Food in Disposable Food Service Ware made of EPS. B. Except as provided in Section 11.27.050, all City Facilities, City-managed concessions, City-sponsored or co-sponsored events, City permitted events and all franchisees, contractors, and vendors doing business with the City are prohibited from using Disposable Food Service Ware made of EPS within the City. 11.27.050 Exemptions. Notwithstanding the requirements contained in Section 11.27.040, A. The following are exempt from the provisions of this chapter: 1. Food prepared or packaged outside of the City, provided such food is not altered, packaged or repackaged within the City limits. 2. Food provided by School Districts under its official food service program. B. Food Providers that are obligated to purchase or have purchased EPS Food Service Ware under a contract entered into within the year prior to the operative date of this ordinance are exempt from the provisions of this chapter for six months following its operative date. C. The City Manager or his/her designee may exempt any Food Provider or Person from the requirements of this Chapter for a one-year period, upon written request by applicant that the conditions of the Chapter would cause an Undue Hardship following the operative date of this ordinance, as follows:

1. A request for an exemption shall be filed in writing with the City Manager or his/her designee and shall include documentation of the reason for the claimed exemption and any other information necessary for the City to make its decision. An exemption application shall include all information necessary for the City to make its decision, including, but not limited to documentation showing the factual support for the claimed exemption. The City may require the applicant to provide additional information as necessary to make the required determinations. 2. The City Manager or his/her designee may approve the exemption for a maximum of one (1) year, with or without conditions, upon finding that compliance would create an undue hardship. Undue hardship shall be construed to include but not be limited to situations where: a. There are no reasonable alternatives to Expanded Polystyrene Food Service Ware for reasons that are unique to the applicant; or b. Compliance with the requirements of this chapter would deprive a person of a legally protected right. The exemption may be extended for additional terms of up to one year each, upon a showing of the continuation of the legal right. 3. The City Council may by resolution establish a fee for exemption applications. The application fee shall be an amount sufficient to cover the costs of processing the exemption application. 11.27.060 Enforcement. A. Any violation of this Chapter shall be enforced through the Administrative Citation Program set forth in Chapter 1.08 of the Encinitas Municipal Code. B. Each violation of this chapter shall be considered a separate offense. C. The remedies and penalties provided in this chapter are cumulative and not exclusive and nothing in this shall preclude the City from pursuing any other remedies. The City Attorney may seek legal, injunctive, or any other relief to enforce the provisions of this chapter and any regulations or administrative procedure developed pursuant hereto. D. In addition to any other applicable civil or criminal penalty, any person convicted of a violation of this chapter is guilty of an infraction, which is punishable pursuant to the penalty provisions set forth in Chapter 1.08 of this Code. 11.27.070 Administrative Remedies. A. Any person violating, causing or maintaining a violation of any provision of this chapter may be issued an administrative citation assessing a civil fine as provided in this section. The procedures for the imposition, enforcement, collection, and administrative review of civil fines shall be in addition to, and not in lieu of, any criminal, civil or other legal remedy established by law and available to the City to address violations of this chapter. B. Upon a first violation of any provision of this chapter, the City Manager or his/her designee shall issue a written warning Notice of Violation to the offending retail establishment. The warning Notice of Violation shall specify the violation(s), a date by which the violation(s) must be ceased and abated, and the penalties in the event of future violations. If, after the specified correction period following the written warning, the violation is not ceased or abated, the City Manager or his/her designee may issue an administrative citation assessing fines in accordance with this section. C. Each separate violation following the issuance of a warning Notice of Violation shall be subject to the following administrative fines which shall be cumulative with each day that a violation occurs constituting a separate violation:

1. A fine not exceeding one hundred dollars ($100) for the first violation following the issuance of a warning notice.

2. A fine not exceeding two hundred dollars ($200) for the second violation following the issuance of a warning notice. 3. A fine not exceeding five hundred ($1,000) for each additional violations that occurs following the issuance of a warning notice. D. Each administrative citation issued for a violation of this chapter shall at a minimum contain the information specified in chapter 1.08.080 of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Administrative Citations, and any person receiving an administrative citation may contest the citation, and shall be entitled to an administrative hearing, pursuant to the procedures set forth in that chapter. 11.27.070 No Conflict with Federal or State Law Nothing in this chapter is intended to or shall be interpreted as conflicting with any federal or state law or regulation. 11.27.080 Operative Date. A. This Ordinance shall become operative as to all Food Providers within six (6) months after the effective date. B. Within fifteen (15) days of the date of adoption of this Ordinance, the City Clerk shall post a copy of said Ordinance in places designated for such posting and shall certify to the same. The City Clerk shall certify the passage of this Ordinance and shall cause the same to be published as required by law. 11.27.090 Severability. If any section, subsection, subdivision, paragraph, sentence, clause, phrase or portion of this Ordinance is, for any reason, held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council hereby declares that it would have adopted this Ordinance and each section, subsection, subdivision, paragraph, sentence, clause, phrase and portion of this Ordinance irrespective of the fact that one or more, sections, subsections, subdivisions, paragraphs, sentences, clauses, phrases or portions thereof may be declared invalid or unconstitutional To this end, the provisions of this Ordinance are declared severable. 11/25/16 CN 19523

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-309. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.20 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR AND ADOPTING TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.20 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CREATING THE CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER POSITION AND AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.12.025. The City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1: That Title 2, Chapter 2.20 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is repealed in its entirety: SECTION 2: That Title 2, Chapter 2.20 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is enacted in its entirety and reads as follows: Title 2 ADMINISTRATION AND PERSONNEL Chapter 2.20 CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER 2.20.010 Position created—Authority. 2.20.020 Appointment. 2.20.030 Qualifications. 2.20.040 Compensation. 2.20.050 Powers and duties. 2.20.060 Office of the City Attorney 2.20.070 Absence or disability. 2.20.010 Position created—Authority. The position of chief operations officer is created and established. The chief operations officer shall consolidate all operational matters of the city into an entirely separate and distinct position, reporting directly to the city manager. 2.20.020 Appointment. The position of chief operations officer shall be appointed by the city manager. 2.20.030 Qualifications. The chief operations officer shall be qualified by sufficient education, technical training, skill and experience to be proficient in the position. 2.20.040 Compensation. The chief operations officer shall receive such compensation as set by the city manager. The chief operations officer’s base salary shall not exceed eighty percent (80%) of the base salary of the city manager and shall be a proper charge against such funds of the city as the City Council designates. 2.20.050 Powers and duties.

The chief operations officer shall have the power and is required to do the following: A. Administration of City Affairs. The chief operations officer shall have charge of the day-to-day operations, as assigned by and under the direction of the city manager, to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of services. B. Leadership and Support. The leadership and support provided by the chief operations officer shall facilitate a high performing organization and the fulfillment of the city mission, values and goals. C. Planning. The chief operations officer, in collaboration with the city manager and other executive level city staff, shall develop operating strategies to achieve the city’s mission, values and goals, as well as City Council policy direction. D. Resourcing. The chief operations officer, in collaboration with department directors, shall identify resources needed to carry out the core functions of the city, as well as any special projects, initiatives or goals to support City Council policy direction, at a level that reflects Carlsbad’s high standard of service. E. Other Functions. The chief operations officer shall perform such other functions as the city manager may from time to time specify, or assign. 2.20.060 Office of the City Attorney. This chapter shall not apply to the role and functions of the City Attorney and employees of the City Attorney’s Office. 2.20.070 Absence or disability. Should the chief operations officer be absent or disabled, the city manager may at his or her sole discretion designate a temporary acting chief operations officer. SECTION 3: That Title 2, Chapter 2.12, Section 2.12.025 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended to read as follows: 2.12.025 Manager pro tempore—Acting city manager. The chief operations officer shall serve as manager pro tempore during any temporary absence or disability of the city manager. In the event there is no chief operations officer, the city manager, by filing a written notice with the city clerk, shall designate the assistant city manager or another qualified city employee to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the city manager during his or her temporary absence or disability. In the event the city manager’s absence or disability extends beyond a two-month period, the City Council may, after the two-month period, appoint an acting city manager. Notwithstanding the aforementioned provisions of this section, the city manager may, by filing a written notice with the city clerk, designate a qualified city employee to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the city manager during his or her temporary absence of a period less than two months. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause it to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a regular meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 8TH day of November, 2016, and thereafter. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 15TH day of November, 2016, by the following vote, to wit:

AYES: Hall, Wood, Schumacher, Blackburn, Packard. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY

CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor ATTEST: BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (Seal) 11/25/16 CN 19518

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY AND PUBLIC HEARING By The City Council PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 16-260 POD/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide

DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider the introduction of Draft City Council Ordinance No. 2016-13, which proposes revisions to Section 23.24.100 (Categorical Exemption) Chapter 23.24 (Grading, Erosion and Sediment Control) Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. Title 23 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: The project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. The six-week Notice of Availability review period for the LCP amendment starts on October 28, 2016 and ends on December 9, 2016. If the City Council approves the LCPA, the proposed LCPA will be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and approval. The LCPA will not become effective until after formal certification by the California Coastal Commission.

Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else has raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. The project file is available for review at the Public Works Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. For further information, please contact Masih Maher, Senior Engineer, at (760)633-2776 or via email at mmaher@encinitasca.gov .

T.S. No.: 2016-02085-CA A.P.N.:160-483-51-00 Property Address: 4481 Ibis Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: GERARD A. WITTRIEN AND DONA C. WITTRIEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/06/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0944076 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/21/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 221,106.02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4481 Ibis Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-483-51-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 221,106.02. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-02085-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 7, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 11/25/16, 12/02/16, 12/09/16 CN 19521

APN: 300-331-03-00 TS No: CA08002008-16-1 TO No: 95310469-55 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 17, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 21, 2016 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 24, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0916657, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LISA MARIE LAQUA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 319 LA AMATISTA ROAD, DEL MAR, CA 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $970,361.09 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002008-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 15, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002008-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Miguel Ochoa, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 24142, Pub Dates: 11/25/2016, 12/02/2016, 12/09/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19520

T.S. No. 16-42921 APN: 157-830-12-15 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KENNETH S. WALKER, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/26/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0557656 in book , page Rerecorded on 11/24/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0608531 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:12/16/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $224,558.64 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5010 CODORNIZ WAY #15 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-830-12-15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.hudsonandmarshall.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42921. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 11/16/2016 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (866) 539-4173 www.hudsonandmarshall.com

Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20548 11/25, 12/2, 12/9/16 CN 19519

T.S. No. 012044-CA APN: 260-513-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/16/2016 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0143991, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN ST CLAIRE, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 172 OF POINSETTIA HEIGHTS UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 4558, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 9, 1960. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1839 FREDA LN ENCINITAS, CA 92007-0000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,249,849.94 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 012044-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758  8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 886105 / 012044-CA 11/18/16, 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19494

Afc-1039 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/6/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 81914 B3440475C GMO522425D1E 5224 E 25 211-130-02-00 JAMES E. HANSEN AND AMBER HANSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/04/2009 5/29/2009 2009-0287003 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $5245.72 81915 B4043365H GMP681151D1Z 6811 A 51 211-131-07-00 WILLIAM L. COR AND JANA K. COR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2012 10/11/2012 2012-0623205 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $3843.33 81916 B3042475C GMO522140AE 5221 E 40 211-130-02-00 LLOYD P. LEE AND SOKHA SOUK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2008 1/9/2009 2009-0009243 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $6319.33 81917 B3941945C GMP542242EO 5422 O 42 211-130-03-00 TIMOTHY S. BLAKE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2009 2/18/2010 2010-0080982 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7463.35 81918 B0440805S GMP702209A1Z 7022 A 09 211-131-10-00 SENG B. UY AND ANGELINA C. UY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/11/2015 2/5/2015 2015-052636 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $8988.34 81919 B0423445H GMP693102BZ 6931 A 02 211-131-07-00 BELLAGIO STARKS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND TRACY MCDANIEL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2013 2/27/2014 2014-0079231 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $6203.10 81920 B3952705C GMO523410BE 5234 E 10 211-130-03-00 RICHARD R. RIEGLE AND SUSAN J. RIEGLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2011 6/9/2011 2011-0294442 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $4097.76 81921 B0451035H GMP652210A1E 6522 E 10 211-131-13-00 JENNIFER M. KAILIULI A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/10/2015 8/27/2015 2015-0453908 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7400.09 81922 B0450735S GMP652117D1E 6521 E 17 211-131-13-00 MARLEN KAPLUN AND NINA GLORIA TEIXEIRA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/07/2015 8/20/2015 2015-0440846 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $5474.85 81923 B0440385H GMP693104BZ 6931 A 04 211-131-07-00 AARON M. HOLLENBAUGH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND NOLA R. BUYAK A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/10/2015 1/29/2015 2015-0040365 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7965.30 81924 B3945655C GMO502131DO 5021 O 31 211-130-02-00 BEN F. TERRY JR. AND AMANDA M. TERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2010 8/19/2010 2010-0430403 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $3774.95 81925 B0416285L GMP692331A1Z 6923 A 31 211-131-07-00 KAREN DEPRIEST A(N) UMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/21/2013 10/17/2013 2013-0623690 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $9261.69 81926 B0427035S GMP582346A1Z 5823 A 46 211-131-05-00 KEITH ENGLER AND DAWN ENGLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/22/2014 11/24/2014 2014-0163517 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7420.78 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. In order to pay current please contact ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 EXT 152 DATE: 11/7/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/11/16, 11/18/16, 11/25/16 CN 19475

AFC-1040 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/6/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY ,10850 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 81927 B0445935H GPP18405CO 184 ODD 05 211-022-28 GERALD W. MOREY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/12/2015 6/4/2015 2015-0287141 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $6701.59 81928 Y7358505H GPP37620BZ 376 ANNUAL 20 211-022-28 DWIGHT E. WILSON AND TITIEK G. WILSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2011 12/8/2011 2011-0660050 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $15501.66 81929 B0449325H GPP29544BE 295 EVEN 44 211-022-28 MICHAEL D. TAMAREN AND JENNIFER B. GUAJARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/2/2015 7/30/2015 2015-0401629 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $5994.74 81930 B0455755C GPP36648BZ 366 ANNUAL 48 211-022-28 DAVID W. BERG AND ANN G. BERG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/27/2015 11/12/2015 2015-0587301 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $6861.80 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. In order to pay current please contac ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 EXT 152 DATE: 11/7/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/11/16, 11/18/16, 11/25/16 CN 19472

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage, 545 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA. 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on December 5, 2016, at 12:00 pm. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com, beginning on December 3 at 8:00 am with the completion of the sale being on December 5, at 12:00 pm, 2016. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 8114 STEVEN BROWER 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19545

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2016 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Elda Franco Misc. Household goods Elda Olfita Franco Misc. Household goods

Jeremy Turner Misc. Household goods Jeremy Sean Turner Misc. Household goods Alice J. Bailey Misc. Household goods

Alice Jane Bailey Misc. Household goods Jason Bye Misc. Household goods Jason W. Bye Misc. Household goods Bethan D. Villareal Misc. Household goods Bethany Dianne Villarreal Misc. Household goods Bonnie L. Harlow Misc. Household goods Bonnie Walters Misc. Household goods Bonnie L. Walters Misc. Household goods Bonnie Walters C/O Donna Becker

Misc. Household goods Bonnie Harlow C/O Donna Becker Misc. Household goods Bonnie Lou Harlow Misc. Household goods

Bonnie Lou Walters Misc. Household goods Angel C. Martinez Misc. Household goods Angel Martinez Misc. Household goods Angel Capuchino Martinez Misc. Household goods Monique Gonzalez Misc. Household goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez

Misc. Household goods Monique Gonzalez-Santiago Misc. Household goods Sheryl Weaver Misc. Household goods

Sheryl Dawn Weaver Misc. Household goods Soraya Ferman Misc. Household goods Soraya Gonrey Ferman Misc. Household goods Debbie J. Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debbie Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debra Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Chris Fichtelman Misc. Household goods Christopher Lee Fichtelman Misc. Household goods Enrique Hernandez Misc. Household goods Enrique Reyes Jr Hernandez Misc. Household goods Enrique Reyes Hernandez Jr Misc. Household goods Mike R. Thierry Misc. Household goods Mike Roy Thierry Misc. Household goods Michael Roy Thierry

Misc. Household goods James Bartzis Misc. Household goods James Douglas Kikolaos Bartzis Misc. Household goods James Douglas Nikolaos Bartzis Misc. Household goods Michelle M. Sampson Misc. Household goods Michelle Marie Sampson

Misc. Household goods Ana Herrera Misc. Household goods Ana Isabel Herrera Misc. Household goods Terry Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry Vangelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. Vangelder

Misc. Household goods Terry Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. Van Gelder Misc. Household goods Terry VanGelder Misc. Household goods Terry L. VanGelder Misc. Household goods Farrah L Lauren Misc. Household goods Farrah Lynn Lauren Misc. Household goods Juel Benoit Misc. Household goods Juel Ronald Benoit Misc. Household goods

Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19544

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Frances Eleanor Kraemer Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Kinney Air Conditioning Corp Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Frances E Kraemer Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Kinney Air Conditioning Corp Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Kiney Air Conditioning Corp C/O Frances Eleanor Kraemer Misc. Air condition parts & equipment Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Ronnie Edmonds Misc. Household items Ronnie Lee Jr Edmonds Misc. Household items Ronnie Lee Edmonds Jr Misc. Household items Patrisha Stock Misc. Household items Patricia Anne Stock Misc. Household items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19543

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8, 2016 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Joseph Savage Misc. Household Item Joseph Patrick Savage Misc. Household Items Jeff Jason Bond

Misc. Household Items Jeff Bond Misc. Household Items Jacob Alan Barger Misc. Household Items Jacob Barger Misc. Household Items Heather Leigh Barrick Misc. Household Items Heather Barrick Misc. Household Items Amber Marie Mata Misc. Household Items Amber M. Mata Misc. Household Items Erik Hansen Petersen Misc. Household Items Erik H. Petersen Misc. Household Items Aaron Joseph Averbuck Misc. Household Items Aaron Averbuck Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19541

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00040558-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marisa Leigh Mathis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Marisa Leigh Mathis change to proposed name: Jefferson Cooper Mathis. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 10, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 28, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19528

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NORMAN MICHAEL ROGERS Case# 37-2016-00040761-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Norman Michael Rogers. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gabriele Rogers in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Gabriele Rogers be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Dina I Farhat Farhat & Associates

232 E Grand Blvd #202 Corona CA 92879 Telephone: 951.808.0529 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19527

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on December 8th 2016 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Larry D. Scheck Misc Household goods Larry Dean Scheck Misc Household goods Brian L. Vitek Misc Household goods Brian Lee Vitek Misc Household goods Blake Linquist Misc Household goods Blake Tyler Linquist Misc Household goods Noemi Lopez Misc Household goods Adan Meza Misc Household goods Adan J. Meza Misc Household goods Darrel S. Laird Misc Household goods Darrel Scott Laird Misc Household goods Mark G. Hardaway Misc Household goods Mark George Hardaway Misc Household goods Marcus George Hardaway Misc Household goods Barbara Barron Misc Household goods

Barbara Lea Barron Misc Household goods Unique Coleman Misc Household goods Unique Daneile Coleman Misc Household goods

Brad Peterson Vehicle Brad Bruce Peterson Vehicle Joel Jacko Vehicle Joel Norman Jacko Vehicle

All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LINDEE LEE FAIRBROTHER CASE # 37-2016-00007543-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lindee Lee Fairbrother. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cherene Thompson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego requesting that Cherene Thompson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent and for probate of decedent’s lost will, which is available for examination in the court file. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec. 22, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Katherine L Scholl, 1668 Swallowtail Rd

Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.815.3868 11/25/16, 12/02/16, 12/09/16 CN19524

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RALPH WESLEY ROOS Case# 37-2016-00040162-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ralph Wesley Roos. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joyce Norton in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Joyce Norton be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K. Nassiri, Esq. 2794 Gateway Rd #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.216.9593 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19522

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JACOB MATTHEW SLANIA CASE NO. 37-2016-00039628-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jacob Matthew Slania. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alexis F. Slania in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alexis F. Slania be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. The Independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan. 12, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Danielle C. Humphries Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP 600 W. Broadway #1500 San Diego, CA 92101 Telephone: 619.810.4300 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19515

ESTATE OF VELMA WHITE-ARRINGTON CASE # 37-2016-00022795-PR-LA-CTL ROA #35 REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov. 29, 2016 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. Petitioner BRENDA L. GROSS is the personal representative of the estat of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order: for: d. additional bond is not required. Description of property sold: a. Interest sold 100%, b. Improved, d. Street address and location: 1601 Laurel St., Oceanside CA 92058 Appraisal: a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 01/16/2016; b. Appraised value at above date: $311,000; c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing $328,000; d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed. Manner and terms of sale: a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: SK VENTURES INC.; b. Purchaser is the personal representative; C. Sale was private on 09/26/2016; d. Amount bid $317,000 Deposit $5,000 h. Terms comply with Probate Code section 2542. Commission b. A Written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with WEICHERT, REALTORS-DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES; d. Commission is to be divided as follows: 5% + $495.00. Bond a. Amount before sale: NONE, b. Additional amount needed: NONE. Notice of Sale a. Published as permitted by Probate Code section 10301 ($5,000 or less) Notice of Hearing a. Special devisee: (3) Written notice will be given; B. Special notice: (1) None requested; c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate: (1) Petitioner Reason for sale a. Necessary to pay (1) debts; b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons. Formula for overbids a. Original bid: $317,000.00; b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00; c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $15,350.00; d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $333,350.00. Overbid Required amount of first overbid $333,350.00 Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonable attainable for the property were are follows: Listing on MLS

Date: 11/4/16 S/Samuel Kelsall V, Attorney Declared under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 11/4/16 S/Brenda L Gross, Petitioner ATTACHMENT “2e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION The property is situated in the State of California, County of San Diego, City of Oceanside, described as follows: Lot 10 of Ocean Villa Subdivision, according to Map thereof, No. 4799, filed in the office of Recorder on June 21, 1961 APN: 148-051-11-00 Attorney for Petitioner: Samuel Kelsall V, Esq SBN 141138 Kelsall & Associates PC 2921 Roosevelt St

Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434-2100 11/11/16, 11/18/16, 11/25/16 CN 19474

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00031172-CU-PO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): HOLLI MICHELE ROSE, an individual; CONNOR ROSE, and individual; GEORGE ROSE, and individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA BREYDEN AGUON, a minor, by and through his Guardian Ad Litem, BELTRAM AGUON; BELTRAM AGUON, an individual; MARIA RODRIGUEZ, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S Rose Esq. SBN 183853 Law Office of Daniel S Rose PC 316 S Melrose Dr #107 Vista CA 92081 Telephone 760.758.8000 Date: (Fecha), 09/28/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) I Salas, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19473

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00038019-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Roxana Sossa-Akrie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roxana Sossa-Akrie change to proposed name: Roxie Sossa; aka Roxie Sossa-Akrie; aka Roxie Akrie; aka Roxanne Sossa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 20, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 28, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19471

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00037845-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gloria Sarenana and Alexander Amador on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lucas-Alexander Sarenana-Rowe change to proposed name: Lucas-Alexander Sarenana-Amador. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 27, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029944 Filed: Nov 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tim Sayed MD PC; B. Sayed Plastic Surgery PC Located at: 4510 Executive Dr #105, San Diego CA San Diego 92121 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hatem Abou-Sayed MD MBA FACS – A Professional Medical Corporation, 4510 Executive Dr #105, San Diego CA 92121 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Hatem Abou-Sayed MD MBA FACS, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028743 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Security Station; B. The Hostess Station Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave #A100, San Diego CA San Diego 92110 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aoife Enterprises Inc, 3990 Old Town Ave #A100, San Diego CA 92110 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Sage, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029278 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sip Sangria Located at: 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tananporn Lawthong, 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Timothy Axall, 438 La Mesa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Timothy Axall, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028107 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sakurabana Located at: 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Happy Foods Inc, 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A101, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/23/83 S/Keiko Loew, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029622 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MT Realty Group Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Patterson Winkler, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/15/16 S/Richard Patterson Winkler, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029885 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LoMar Photography Located at: 937 San Pablo Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Marshall, 937 San Pablo Dr, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Franklin Lopez, 4157 Summerivew Way, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Marshall, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029668 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinite Technologies Located at: 1263 Linda Vista Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. All Merchant Services Group, 1263 Linda Vista Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/David Polanco, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029825 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greylight Services Located at: 999 N Pacific A17, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Brailo, 999 N Pacific A17, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Brailo, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028717 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Graced by Birth Located at: 300 Redwood Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Graciela DelMar, 300 Redwood Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Graciela DelMar, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029344 Filed: Nov 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Window Cleaning Located at: 2131 S El Camino Real #104, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dean Garson, 4566 Dunhill Ct, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Dean Garson, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030045 Filed: Nov 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ETI Systems Located at: 1954 Kelloff Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Polaris Industrial Enterprises Inc, 1954 Kellogg Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 03/27/72 S/Nancy Wilkes, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029636 Filed: Nov 16, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APT Design Studio Located at: 145 Vallecitos de Oro #D, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Langmead Inc, 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 01/01/07 S/Martin Langmead, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/16 CN 19529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029165 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Law Center Located at: 1302 N Coast Hwy #!01, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seth D Heyman, 6633 Curlew Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/05/15 S/Seth D Heyman, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029246 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soothing Songs for the Soul Publishing Located at: 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Johnston Jr, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. BarDee Johnston, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/James Johnston Jr, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028673 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So-Cal Drainworks; B. North County Drainworks Located at: 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 1401, Carlsbad CA 92018-1401 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Ferriss, 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 03/02/10 S/Jeff Ferriss, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028547 Filed: Nov 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.D.C. Handyman Plus Located at: 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fidel Resendiz, 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fidel Resendiz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028903 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation Located at: 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gholamreza Askari, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028088 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Glass Works Located at: 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA Riverside 92592 Mailing Address: PO Box 4420, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Slate Group, 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA 92592 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kyle Dasher, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028959 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olympus Movement & Mobility Located at: 3352 Sappian Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annemarie Alf, 3352 Appian Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Annemarie Alf, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029049 Filed: Nov 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leash Couture Located at: 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Harris, 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce Harris, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028625 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Greenhouses; B. Horace Anderson La Costa Greenhouses Located at: 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Horace Anderson Greenhouses LLC, 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/01/14 S/Ben Hofstetter, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028820 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karalee Austin Located at: 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marocs CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karalee Condron, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/80 S/Karalee Condron, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027733 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holiday Pet Hotel Located at: 551 Union St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quiet Creek Veterinary Services Inc, 551 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/19/09 S/Susan LaCroix Hamil, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028858 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town USA Located at: 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Darrow, 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/96 S/George Darrow, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028691 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DT – USA Located at: 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David P Thompson, 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David P Thompson, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028188 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doughside Donuts Located at: 401 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Devils Donuts, 4259 Conquistador, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Scott, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028017 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CW Chicweed Design Landscaping Located at: 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chicweed Design & Landscaping LLC, 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/22/16 S/Melissa M Teisl, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027538 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butler at the Beach; Butler at the Beach Table Located at: 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Corners, 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Corners, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028783 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bird Located at: 221 West G St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Konn. 221 West G St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven Konn, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029140 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anew Dawn; B. DawnStar Located at: 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doung Dow Lambert, 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Doung Dow Lambert, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028777 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Dawg Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr #890, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jules Duhamel, 603 Seagaze Dr #890, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Indvidual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jules Duhamel, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028602 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Inspectors of Election LLC Located at: 2794 Loker Ave West #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Inspectors of Election LLC, 2794 Loker Ave West #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 09/15/16 S/Marc M Poland, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028348 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Blvd Located at: 1506 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 236083, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shoulda Been There LLC, 1510 Lake Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan S Bernal, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026859 Filed: Oct 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redstone Marketing Located at: 2153 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Sagunsky, 2153 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/14/16 S/Gary Sagunsky, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027436 Filed: Oct 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Mortero Located at: 1810 ½ Westminster Dr, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: PO Box 361, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Strozyk, 1810 ½ Westminster Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Strozyk, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028719 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Radiant Heart Yoga Located at: 6477 Goldenbush Dr, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Meier Churchill, 6477 Goldenbush Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nichole Meier Churchill, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028406 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pup Culture Pet Spaw; Pup Culture Located at: 3762 Mission Ave #105, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalya Hansen, 6531 Malcolm Dr, San Diego CA 92115 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/12 S/Natalya Hansen, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028832 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pistachio Photo Located at: 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Kozlowski, 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/02/16 S/Erin Kozlowski, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027984 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plan Your Escape; B. Plan Your Escape Now; C. Unhook Now Located at: 1157 Lagoon View Ct, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wayne Dunlap, 1157 Lagoon View Ct, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 07/04/09 S/Wayne Dunlap, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028643 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Failing; B. Great Debt Leads Located at: 825 College Blvd #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. No Failing Inc, 825 College Blvd #102, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Michael J Reminger, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028601 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moxie Surfaces Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt & Company Inc, 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 03/17/05 S/Christine L Schmitt, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028619 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guajome Apartments & Garages Located at: 213 Guajome St, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronnie Langley, 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Denise Langley, 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: of business: of business: 10/06/16 S/Denise Langley, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026753 Filed: Oct 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentle Blossom Services Located at: 2420 Corte Azul, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Freed, 2420 Corte Azul, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tara Freed, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028353 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garage Studio Located at: 3180 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sherri McKee, 3180 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Sherri McKee, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028802 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craft Vision Technologies Located at: 1106 Civic Center Dr #206, Vista CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ann Marie Costello Consulting Inc, 950 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Ann Marie Costello, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028803 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bus Christmas Light Hangers Located at: 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesse Cardile, 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Shane Nowak, 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Cardile, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028211 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greek Grill Cafe Located at: 1854 Marron Rd #100, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ezequiel Castillo, 1854 Marron Rd #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Ezequiel Castillo, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027980 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stretch Zone Located at: 191 N El Camino Real #207, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 1254 Cambria Way, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Holdings LLC, 1254 Cambria Way, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day 09/01/16 S/Brian Melekian, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026366 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rachael Naomie Located at: 3650 Roselawn Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92105 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachel Miles, 3650 Roselawn Ave, San Diego CA 92105 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 01/01/14 S/Rachel Miles, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028264 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co; B. Palomar Place Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell W Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 3. Matthew E Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family Trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St Catherine Ct, Colorado Springs CA 80919 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day 05/13/83 S/Russell W Grosse, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028262 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Hollow Properties Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell W Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 3. Kathryn Louise Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 4. Russell Erich Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 5. William Mooney Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 6. Margaret Ann Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day 12/30/85 S/Russell W Grosse, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027677 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Music Lust Located at: 3726 Saddle Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loraine McDonald, 3726 Saddle Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/25/16 S/Loraine McDonald, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19464

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-027731 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lumiri LLC, Located at: 1643 S Ogden St, Denver CO Denver 80210 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 04/23/15 and assigned File #2015-010912. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Lumiri LLC, 1643 S Ogden St, Denver CO 80210 The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company S/Krystal Joscelyne, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027357 Filed: Oct 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Krystal Transport & Hauling; B. Krystal Development; C. Krystal Images; D. The Building Strength Foundation; E. Krystal Construction Management; F. Pacific Decks Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct #102, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessie Orocio Aguayo, 3132 Tiger Run Ct #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/20/16 S/Jessie Aguayo, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027524 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J&J Artificial Limb & Brace LLC Located at: 3720 Oceanic Way #209, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: 15644 Pomerado Rd #103, Poway CA 92064 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J&J Artificial Limb & Brace LLC, 3720 Oceanic Way #209, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day 08/02/15 S/Esperanza Friedman, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027230 Filed: Oct 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gunther Guns; B. Gunther Gifts; C. Gunther Watch; D. Swiss Knives Express; E. Gunther Quality Products Located at: 2717 Loker Ave West #B, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gunther Gifts Inc, 2717 Loker Ave West #B, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 01/01/99 S/Lisa Gunther, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027169 Filed: Oct 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ever Upward Located at: 833 Del Mar Downs Rd #B, Solana Beach, CA San Diego 92075 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Meyers, 833 Del Mar Downs Rd #B, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 07/01/16 S/Eric Meyers, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028126 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divinity Salon Located at: 583 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Kontos, 372 San Dimas Ave, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/John Kontos, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027892 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Campus Outreach San Diego; B. CO San Diego Located at: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day Not Yet Started S/Tricia Langowski, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026337 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Bar Located at: 428 Winsome Pl, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alicia Kiel, 428 Winsome Pl, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Alicia Kiel, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025993 Filed: Oct 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cloud Water B. Cloud Box Located at: 147 W Glaucus St #A, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter Ghiulamila, 147 W Glaucus St #A, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/01/16 S/Peter Ghiulamila, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028010 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bressi Ranch Realty Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd #118, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Coast Real Estate Group Inc, 2794 Gateway Rd #118, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 04/30/09 S/Skip Reed, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027543 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Medical Services Located at: 2058 Steiger Ln, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: PO Box 4965, Oceanside CA 92052 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Eidson, 2058 Steiger Ln, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Christine Eidson, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027539 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Apts Located at: 951 N Vulcan, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 905 Olive Crest Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronald De Legge, 905 Olive Crest Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/24/16 S/Ronald C De Legge, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026871 Filed: Oct 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artisan Door Company Located at: 2114 Softwind Ln, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stefano Dalu, 2114 Softwind Ln, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Stefano Dalu, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027693 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anitas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Inc Located at: 1195 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anitas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Inc, 1195 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 09/01/16 S/Francisco J Alvarez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026155 Filed: Oct 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 504 Employees Xmas Fund Located at: 504 S El Camino Real #220, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian W Ashford, 504 S El Camino Real #220, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. James C Crouch, 504 S El Camino Real #123, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership The first day 10/06/16 S/Brian W Ashford, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19449