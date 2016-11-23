Give your input on new city artwork

CARLSBAD — The city is hosting a public workshop for residents to detail new artwork being proposed at the Pine Avenue Community Park.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, feedback from residents participating will help the artist finalize the design before it moves to the formal review and approval process, which starts early next year.

The workshop will take place at the Carlsbad Senior Center/Pine Avenue Community Park, 799 Pine Ave.

There are three activities planned for the workshop. Attendees are encouraged to participate in each workshop activity, though it isn’t required.

Residents will meet artist Jenna Didier and view her artwork from 10 to 11:30 a.m. They will also tour the project site with the Didier at 11:30 a.m. followed by an open house with hands-on art activity from 1 to 3 p.m.

The workshop is an opportunity to meet the artist, provide feedback and learn about next steps.

The City Council in 2016 approved a public art project as part of park enhancements at Pine Avenue Community Park.

The artwork will be located in the future ornamental gardens.

Artist Jenna Didier was selected by the Public Art Advisory Committee in early 2016.

She specializes in creating artwork for public spaces and draws her inspiration from all aspects of community spaces, including those who use it, the surrounding environment and nearby infrastructure.

Didier worked with a number of project stakeholders to prepare draft design concepts.

The draft concepts were presented to the Public Art Advisory Committee on Oct. 27.

The City Council is expected to approve the final design concepts in early 2017.

For those unable to attend the workshop, artwork designs and next steps are available at carlsbadca.gov/arts. Comments and questions can be directed to Karen McGuire at Karen.mcguire@carlsbadca.gov or (760) 602-2022.