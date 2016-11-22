Quarter of repairs completed on Oceanside’s pier bridge walkway

OCEANSIDE — Work to repair the pier bridge twin walkways that connect Pacific Street with the wood pier is one-quarter of the way completed. The northwest section of the walkway is finished and scaffolding has moved to the northeast quadrant where work continues.

The project is now estimated to take three months longer than initially projected.

Kiel Koger, city public works division manager, said more patching was needed for the first section than anticipated, but the rest of the work should proceed right on schedule.

“We’re trying to finish work as fast as we can and stay out of everyone’s way, Koger said.

Doherty Concrete, of Oceanside, is doing the repairs. The company is also contracted to repair city curbs and gutters and lay slabs for park benches.

City Council approved $1.1 million from TransNet street maintenance, and city pier maintenance funds for contracted work with the company on Nov. 16, including $700,000 for pier repairs.

Work on the 90-year-old bridge walkways was sparked by city staff observations that sections of cement were loosening and could fall on pedestrians below.

Staff saw spalled areas where salt water worked its way into cracks and caused interior rebar framing to expand and push against surrounding concrete.

“We’ve been watching it for a while,” Koger said.

Repairs began in August on the northwest quadrant, which takes the most weather beating.

The initial time estimate to complete work was six weeks for each quadrant. Instead the first section took about 14 weeks to inspect, sandblast, rustproof and patch.

Testing the section to locate areas in need of repair took a good amount of time.

Work continues on the remaining three quadrants, which are now anticipated to take eight weeks of work each. Koger said an exact timeline for completion is unknown.

Due to the uncertainty of the extent of work that may be needed, the contractor is paid for time, materials and work performed, which is in the best interest of the city.

Eventually the entire concrete structure will need to be replaced at a price tag of about $10 million.

Current repairs are expected to be finished by May.