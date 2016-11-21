Bressi Ranch industrial space now open for business

CARLSBAD — The newest industrial space is open for business.

Shea Center Carlsbad in Bressi Ranch features two buildings totaling 119,408-sqaure feet of Class A industrial space, according to Shea Properties.

The two-story buildings include about 50,000-square-foot warehouse space. The buildings also feature four loading docks, three grade-level expandable doors, 30-foot height clearance, ESFR sprinkler systems and 40-foot by 60-foot column spacing.

“The industrial property is perfect for a variety of businesses including light industrial and light manufacturing tenants, as well as specialty, quasi-retail tenants,” said Jon Marchiorlatti, Shea Properties vice president of industrial acquisitions and development.

Two leases have been executed at Shea Center Carlsbad. In the building at 6313 Innovation, House of Air, an indoor trampoline park, has leased 32,227-square-feet. Acoustic Ales, a local brewery, has leased 27,477-square-feet.

Other leases are nearing completion in the second structure. The project began construction in December 2015 and was completed in October 2016.

“Two leases are close to signing in Building 2, and the prospect pipeline has been strong,” Marchiorlatti added.

He said Bressi Ranch provides logistical support for tenants noting easy access to Interstate 5 and Palomar Airport Road. In addition, tenants are in close proximity to the Carlsbad Poinsettia Commuter Rail and McClellan-Palomar Airport.

Nearby amenities and dining options are available at Bressi Ranch Village Center and Palomar Commons.

“We are excited to add Shea Center Carlsbad to our growing industrial portfolio,” Marchiorlatti said. “This is a great location for businesses looking to establish themselves in San Diego County.”

Shea Properties is located in Aliso Viejo and is responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments.