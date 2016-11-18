Escondido police investigating possible murder

The Escondido police department is investigating a possible murder after a man died early Friday morning. Courtesy photo

ESCONDIDO — Police are investigating a possible homicide after an unidentified man died early this morning.

According to Lt. Ed Varso, EPD officers responded to a domestic dispute call at about 2:10 a.m. on the 2200 block of E. Lincoln Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside the resident with numerous stab wounds. He was transported to Palomar Medical Center where he died.

Varso said officers interviewed the victim’s girlfriend at the scene. There were also two people outside the residence when police arrived, although no information was available as to their involvement.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Escondido Police at (760) 839-4722, or leave an anonymous tip at (760) 743-TIPS (8477).

