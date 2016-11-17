Vista council may have new member on the dais

VISTA — Following the Nov. 8 election, it looks as though the Vista City Council may have one new face added to the dais. Joe Green, a lifelong Vista resident and owner of a real estate mortgage business, is currently in position to take one of two seats up for grabs on the council.

Green, who ran on his campaign message of taking Vista from “good to great,” is behind only incumbent City Councilwoman Amanda Young Rigby.

As of Thursday, the San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters still had approximately 353,000 mail/provisional ballots left to be counted.

Rigby it appears will retain her seat, receiving 7,154 votes to begin her second term. Green is second with 6,266 votes.

The other incumbent in the race, Councilman Cody Campbell, trails in third, 573 votes behind Green. Campbell has served one term on the council.

Seven candidates were vying for the two open seats.

Dale Pilat, a retired Army Sgt. garnered 5,677 votes, followed by Eurbey Lopez, an immigration lawyer with 4,546 votes. Retired business owner Tom Fleming has 4,110 votes, with Victoria Waufle, a longtime Vista resident with 2,147.

A swearing in date hasn’t been set as of press time, but will be scheduled for a day in December once the county certifies the election results Dec. 13.