Police searching for robbery suspects

ESCONDIDO — Police are still searching for two suspects involved in a robbery at Helzberg Jewelers last week.

Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said authorities are searching for two black males in their mid-20s, who are suspected of stealing two diamond rings worth $22,000.

Murphy said the department is seeking public assistance to identify the suspects.

He said one suspect is described as 6-feet tall, who wore white shoes, shorts and shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

The second man had an afro-style hairdo and was wearing a black jacket, brown pants and black shoes.

Murphy said there was no information on a possible vehicle used to commission the crime and no weapons were involved. In addition, he said police received several tips over the past week, but those were not of any substance.

Murphy said EPD is also reviewing other footage of similar crimes to identify the alleged thieves.

Anyone with information is urged to call (760) 743-8477.