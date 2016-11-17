Legal Notices, November 18, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 NOTICE INVITING BIDS Public Works Facility Re-Roofing Project Bids, uploaded to the City of Encinitas, via PlanetBids, will be received electronically until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2016 at which time they will be publicly opened by the City Clerk and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of installing White Surfaced, Class A, Title 24 Compliant, Fluid Applied Cool Roof System at the Encinitas Public Works Facility located at 160 Calle Magdalena Encinitas, CA 92024. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from Facility Manager so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Estimate – $65,000 OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The bid will be selected by the contractor presenting the lowest responsive base bid. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. The Public Works Department will conduct a mandatory job walk on Tuesday, November 22 at 9:00am. This meeting will commence at the City of Encinitas Public Works Facility, located at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024. Responding firms will visit the specified facilities, accompanied by City Facilities Maintenance staff. Soliciting or requesting input from other City staff regarding this Bid is expressly forbidden and may be grounds for dismissal of bid proposal. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public- Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and other contract requirements. 11/18/16 CN 19517

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 1st day of December, 2016, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Ortley Condominium Addition CASE NUMBER: 16-159 DR/CR/CDP FILING DATE: August 9, 2016 APPLICANT: Dave Ortley. LOCATION: 1229 Hermes Avenue (254-252-47-02) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit, Conceptual Review Request and Coastal Development Permit to allow for a first and second story addition to an existing attached condominium dwelling unit. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.

STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Item 1 is located in the City’s Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Item 1 is not appealable to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Planning and Building Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 11/18/16 CN 19516

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2016-11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance 2016-11 titled, “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS WHICH ADOPTS THE 2015 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE AND THE 2016 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE WITH CERTAIN AMENDMENTS, ADDITIONS AND DELETIONS” The purpose of this Ordinance is to update the Encinitas Municipal Code to the current state mandated code editions. The State of California revises and adopts a new edition of the California Fire Code every three years, known as the Triennial Code Adoption Cycle. State mandate requires the Fire Code to be adopted by local governments and enforced starting January 1, 2017. Ordinance 2016-11 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 19, 2016 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Gaspar. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/18/16 CN 19496

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2016-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance 2016-10 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Repealing Chapter 23.12 of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Amending Title 23 to Adopt a New Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction), Adopting the 2016 California Building Standards Code, Including the 2016 California Administrative Code, the 2016 California Building Code, the 2016 California Residential Code, the 2016 California Electrical Code, the 2016 California Mechanical Code, the 2016 California Plumbing Code, the 2016 California Energy Code, the 2016 California Historical Building Code, the 2016 California Existing Building Code, the 2016 California Green Building Code and the 2016 California Reference Standards Code, and Local Amendments and Related Findings.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to update the Encinitas Municipal Code to the current state mandated code editions. The California Health and Safety Code section 17922 requires that each jurisdiction in the state adopt the most recent edition of the California Building Standards Code within 180 days of publication. Ordinance 2016-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 12, 2016 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Gaspar. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/18/16 CN 19495

T.S. No. 012044-CA APN: 260-513-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/16/2016 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0143991, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN ST CLAIRE, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 172 OF POINSETTIA HEIGHTS UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 4558, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 9, 1960. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1839 FREDA LN ENCINITAS, CA 92007-0000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,249,849.94 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 012044-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758  8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 886105 / 012044-CA 11/18/16, 11/25/16, 12/02/16 CN 19494

Afc-1039 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/6/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 81914 B3440475C GMO522425D1E 5224 E 25 211-130-02-00 JAMES E. HANSEN AND AMBER HANSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/04/2009 5/29/2009 2009-0287003 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $5245.72 81915 B4043365H GMP681151D1Z 6811 A 51 211-131-07-00 WILLIAM L. COR AND JANA K. COR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2012 10/11/2012 2012-0623205 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $3843.33 81916 B3042475C GMO522140AE 5221 E 40 211-130-02-00 LLOYD P. LEE AND SOKHA SOUK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2008 1/9/2009 2009-0009243 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $6319.33 81917 B3941945C GMP542242EO 5422 O 42 211-130-03-00 TIMOTHY S. BLAKE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2009 2/18/2010 2010-0080982 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7463.35 81918 B0440805S GMP702209A1Z 7022 A 09 211-131-10-00 SENG B. UY AND ANGELINA C. UY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/11/2015 2/5/2015 2015-052636 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $8988.34 81919 B0423445H GMP693102BZ 6931 A 02 211-131-07-00 BELLAGIO STARKS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND TRACY MCDANIEL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2013 2/27/2014 2014-0079231 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $6203.10 81920 B3952705C GMO523410BE 5234 E 10 211-130-03-00 RICHARD R. RIEGLE AND SUSAN J. RIEGLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2011 6/9/2011 2011-0294442 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $4097.76 81921 B0451035H GMP652210A1E 6522 E 10 211-131-13-00 JENNIFER M. KAILIULI A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/10/2015 8/27/2015 2015-0453908 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7400.09 81922 B0450735S GMP652117D1E 6521 E 17 211-131-13-00 MARLEN KAPLUN AND NINA GLORIA TEIXEIRA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/07/2015 8/20/2015 2015-0440846 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $5474.85 81923 B0440385H GMP693104BZ 6931 A 04 211-131-07-00 AARON M. HOLLENBAUGH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND NOLA R. BUYAK A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/10/2015 1/29/2015 2015-0040365 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7965.30 81924 B3945655C GMO502131DO 5021 O 31 211-130-02-00 BEN F. TERRY JR. AND AMANDA M. TERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2010 8/19/2010 2010-0430403 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $3774.95 81925 B0416285L GMP692331A1Z 6923 A 31 211-131-07-00 KAREN DEPRIEST A(N) UMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/21/2013 10/17/2013 2013-0623690 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $9261.69 81926 B0427035S GMP582346A1Z 5823 A 46 211-131-05-00 KEITH ENGLER AND DAWN ENGLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/22/2014 11/24/2014 2014-0163517 8/5/2016 2016 398240 $7420.78 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. In order to pay current please contact ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 EXT 152 DATE: 11/7/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/11/16, 11/18/16, 11/25/16 CN 19475

AFC-1040 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/6/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY ,10850 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 81927 B0445935H GPP18405CO 184 ODD 05 211-022-28 GERALD W. MOREY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/12/2015 6/4/2015 2015-0287141 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $6701.59 81928 Y7358505H GPP37620BZ 376 ANNUAL 20 211-022-28 DWIGHT E. WILSON AND TITIEK G. WILSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2011 12/8/2011 2011-0660050 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $15501.66 81929 B0449325H GPP29544BE 295 EVEN 44 211-022-28 MICHAEL D. TAMAREN AND JENNIFER B. GUAJARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/2/2015 7/30/2015 2015-0401629 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $5994.74 81930 B0455755C GPP36648BZ 366 ANNUAL 48 211-022-28 DAVID W. BERG AND ANN G. BERG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/27/2015 11/12/2015 2015-0587301 8/5/2016 2016 398010 $6861.80 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. In order to pay current please contac ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 EXT 152 DATE: 11/7/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/11/16, 11/18/16, 11/25/16 CN 19472

APN: 122-411-15-00 TS No: CA07000825-16-1 TO No: 8650623 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 13, 2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 28, 2016 at 10:30 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on December 16, 2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0678686, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by CLIFF R. ADDIS AND ROSA ADDIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for FIRST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5191 VIA MALAGUENA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $332,660.00 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Chronos Solutions at 888-632-4482 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.realtybid.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000825-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 26, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000825-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.realtybid.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Chronos Solutions at 888-632-4482 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 21518, Pub Dates: 11/04/2016, 11/11/2016, 11/18/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19440

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-738973-HL Order No.: 160207217-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/22/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): WILLIAM R. BURKE, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/28/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0036187 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/19/2016 at 10:30AM Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the building located at 321 N. Nevada Street Oceanside, California 92054 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $157,416.66 The purported property address is: 1421 EASTVIEW COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-452-41-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 888-988-6736 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-738973-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 888-988-6736 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-738973-HL IDSPub #0117046 11/4/2016 11/11/2016 11/18/2016 CN 19436

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-732253-AB Order No.: 730-1604827-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Patrick Martin and Tammy Martin, husband and wife Recorded: 1/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0072651 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/2/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $510,734.11 The purported property address is: 4893 GLENHOLLOW CIRCLE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-522-19-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1 (855) 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-732253-AB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 1 (855) 238-5118 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-732253-AB IDSPub #0116990 11/4/2016 11/11/2016 11/18/2016 CN 19435

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-737960-CL Order No.: 730-1606749-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): David Lababit and Maria Evangeline P. Lababit, husband and wife as community property Recorded: 11/2/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0782482 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/9/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $412,018.33 The purported property address is: 932 NEWPORT STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-631-71-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-737960-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-737960-CL IDSPub #0116566 11/4/2016 11/11/2016 11/18/2016 CN 19434

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JACOB MATTHEW SLANIA CASE NO. 37-2016-00039628-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jacob Matthew Slania. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alexis F. Slania in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alexis F. Slania be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. The Independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan. 12, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Danielle C. Humphries Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP 600 W. Broadway #1500 San Diego, CA 92101 Telephone: 619.810.4300 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19515

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage, 545 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA. 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on November 26, 2016, at 12:00 pm. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com, beginning on November 25 at 8:00 am with the completion of the sale being on November 26, at 12:00 pm, 2016. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following:Room # Tenant Name 1. 603 LILLIAM MESEN 11/11/16, 11/18/16 CN 19493

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on Friday Dec. 2, 2016 at Noon. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: sofa, tables, chairs, bed, dryer, dressers, television, dvd player, tires toys, playground, exercise equipment, appliances, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, luggage belonging to the following: Unit Name 445 Roper, Kelly 557 Guzman, Juan 563 Tammela, Johnson 608 Hernandez, Yoselin 712 Daly, Thomas Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 11/11/16, 11/18/16 CN 19476

ESTATE OF VELMA WHITE-ARRINGTON CASE # 37-2016-00022795-PR-LA-CTL ROA #35 REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov. 29, 2016 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. Petitioner BRENDA L. GROSS is the personal representative of the estat of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order: for: d. additional bond is not required. Description of property sold: a. Interest sold 100%, b. Improved, d. Street address and location: 1601 Laurel St., Oceanside CA 92058 Appraisal: a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 01/16/2016; b. Appraised value at above date: $311,000; c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing $328,000; d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed. Manner and terms of sale: a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: SK VENTURES INC.; b. Purchaser is the personal representative; C. Sale was private on 09/26/2016; d. Amount bid $317,000 Deposit $5,000 h. Terms comply with Probate Code section 2542. Commission b. A Written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with WEICHERT, REALTORS-DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES; d. Commission is to be divided as follows: 5% + $495.00. Bond a. Amount before sale: NONE, b. Additional amount needed: NONE. Notice of Sale a. Published as permitted by Probate Code section 10301 ($5,000 or less) Notice of Hearing a. Special devisee: (3) Written notice will be given; B. Special notice: (1) None requested; c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate: (1) Petitioner Reason for sale a. Necessary to pay (1) debts; b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons. Formula for overbids a. Original bid: $317,000.00; b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00; c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $15,350.00; d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $333,350.00. Overbid Required amount of first overbid $333,350.00 Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonable attainable for the property were are follows: Listing on MLS

Date: 11/4/16 S/Samuel Kelsall V, Attorney Declared under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 11/4/16 S/Brenda L Gross, Petitioner ATTACHMENT “2e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION The property is situated in the State of California, County of San Diego, City of Oceanside, described as follows: Lot 10 of Ocean Villa Subdivision, according to Map thereof, No. 4799, filed in the office of Recorder on June 21, 1961 APN: 148-051-11-00 Attorney for Petitioner: Samuel Kelsall V, Esq SBN 141138 Kelsall & Associates PC 2921 Roosevelt St

Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434-2100 11/11/16, 11/18/16, 11/25/16 CN 19474

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00031172-CU-PO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): HOLLI MICHELE ROSE, an individual; CONNOR ROSE, and individual; GEORGE ROSE, and individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA BREYDEN AGUON, a minor, by and through his Guardian Ad Litem, BELTRAM AGUON; BELTRAM AGUON, an individual; MARIA RODRIGUEZ, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S Rose Esq. SBN 183853 Law Office of Daniel S Rose PC 316 S Melrose Dr #107 Vista CA 92081 Telephone 760.758.8000 Date: (Fecha), 09/28/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) I Salas, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19473

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00038019-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Roxana Sossa-Akrie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roxana Sossa-Akrie change to proposed name: Roxie Sossa; aka Roxie Sossa-Akrie; aka Roxie Akrie; aka Roxanne Sossa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 20, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 28, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19471

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00037845-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gloria Sarenana and Alexander Amador on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lucas-Alexander Sarenana-Rowe change to proposed name: Lucas-Alexander Sarenana-Amador. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 27, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19442

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF Maurie Staunton McClees Brown Case # 37-2016-00037525-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Maurie Staunton McClees Brown. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 15, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Paul V.L. Campo, Esq. 410 S Melrose Dr. #201 Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone, 760.639.1680 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19439

L-3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L-3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 11/04/16, 11/11/16, 11/18/16 CN 19438

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2015-00032984-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jennifer O’Currant, an Individual; Karl Winchell, Leslie Winchell; Kalimar Farms, and Does 1 through 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA AMANDA GREEN; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Michael K Newlee, Esq. 3990 Old Town Ave #A200 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 619.291.9590 Date: (Fecha), 09/30/15 Clerk, by (Secretario) J Pascual, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19432

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00025810-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MICHELLE BARRAZA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA AMANDA KUPFER, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S Rose Esq, SBN 183853 Law Office of Daniel S Rose PC 316 S Melrose Dr #107 Vista CA 92081

Telephone: 760.758.8000 Date: (Fecha), 07/29/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) I Salas, Deputy Adjunto) STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) To: MICHELLE BARRAZA Plantiff: AMANDA KUPFER Seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience – $1,000,000; Emotional distress – $1,000,000. Special damages Medical expenses – $30,000; Future medical expenses – $50,000. Date: 08/01/16 S/Daniel S Rose, Esq.

SBN 183853 NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19422

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00036661-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lew Chua-Evan and Georgina Lee Chua on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Luke Tyler Lee Chua-Evan change to proposed name: Luke Tyler Lee Chua. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 06, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 20, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029165 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Law Center Located at: 1302 N Coast Hwy #!01, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seth D Heyman, 6633 Curlew Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/05/15 S/Seth D Heyman, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029246 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soothing Songs for the Soul Publishing Located at: 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Johnston Jr, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. BarDee Johnston, 3345 Calle Cancuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/James Johnston Jr, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028673 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So-Cal Drainworks; B. North County Drainworks Located at: 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 1401, Carlsbad CA 92018-1401 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Ferriss, 3162 Carlsbad Blvd #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 03/02/10 S/Jeff Ferriss, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028547 Filed: Nov 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.D.C. Handyman Plus Located at: 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fidel Resendiz, 630 Wabash St, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fidel Resendiz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028903 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation Located at: 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E 17th Ave, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gholamreza Askari, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028088 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Glass Works Located at: 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA Riverside 92592 Mailing Address: PO Box 4420, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Slate Group, 43160 Bellota Ct, Temecula CA 92592 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kyle Dasher, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028959 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olympus Movement & Mobility Located at: 3352 Sappian Rd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annemarie Alf, 3352 Appian Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Annemarie Alf, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029049 Filed: Nov 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leash Couture Located at: 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Harris, 630 Concord Pl, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce Harris, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028625 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Greenhouses; B. Horace Anderson La Costa Greenhouses Located at: 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Horace Anderson Greenhouses LLC, 375 La Costa Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/01/14 S/Ben Hofstetter, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028820 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karalee Austin Located at: 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marocs CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karalee Condron, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #236, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/80 S/Karalee Condron, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027733 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holiday Pet Hotel Located at: 551 Union St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quiet Creek Veterinary Services Inc, 551 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/19/09 S/Susan LaCroix Hamil, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028858 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town USA Located at: 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Darrow, 1648 Olmeda St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/24/96 S/George Darrow, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028691 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DT – USA Located at: 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David P Thompson, 3569 Normandy Circle, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David P Thompson, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028188 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doughside Donuts Located at: 401 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Devils Donuts, 4259 Conquistador, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Scott, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028017 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CW Chicweed Design Landscaping Located at: 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chicweed Design & Landscaping LLC, 7047 Zubaron Ln, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/22/16 S/Melissa M Teisl, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027538 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butler at the Beach; Butler at the Beach Table Located at: 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Corners, 4721 Amberwood Ct, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Corners, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028783 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bird Located at: 221 West G St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Konn. 221 West G St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven Konn, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029140 Filed: Nov 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anew Dawn; B. DawnStar Located at: 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doung Dow Lambert, 2607 Pirineos Way #112, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Doung Dow Lambert, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/16 CN 19497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028777 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Dawg Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr #890, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jules Duhamel, 603 Seagaze Dr #890, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Indvidual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jules Duhamel, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028602 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Inspectors of Election LLC Located at: 2794 Loker Ave West #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Inspectors of Election LLC, 2794 Loker Ave West #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 09/15/16 S/Marc M Poland, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028348 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Blvd Located at: 1506 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 236083, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shoulda Been There LLC, 1510 Lake Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan S Bernal, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026859 Filed: Oct 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redstone Marketing Located at: 2153 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Sagunsky, 2153 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 10/14/16 S/Gary Sagunsky, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027436 Filed: Oct 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Mortero Located at: 1810 ½ Westminster Dr, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: PO Box 361, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Strozyk, 1810 ½ Westminster Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Strozyk, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028719 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Radiant Heart Yoga Located at: 6477 Goldenbush Dr, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Meier Churchill, 6477 Goldenbush Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nichole Meier Churchill, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028406 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pup Culture Pet Spaw; Pup Culture Located at: 3762 Mission Ave #105, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalya Hansen, 6531 Malcolm Dr, San Diego CA 92115 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/12 S/Natalya Hansen, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028832 Filed: Nov 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pistachio Photo Located at: 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Kozlowski, 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/02/16 S/Erin Kozlowski, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027984 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plan Your Escape; B. Plan Your Escape Now; C. Unhook Now Located at: 1157 Lagoon View Ct, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wayne Dunlap, 1157 Lagoon View Ct, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 07/04/09 S/Wayne Dunlap, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028643 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Failing; B. Great Debt Leads Located at: 825 College Blvd #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. No Failing Inc, 825 College Blvd #102, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Michael J Reminger, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028601 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moxie Surfaces Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt & Company Inc, 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 03/17/05 S/Christine L Schmitt, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028619 Filed: Nov 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guajome Apartments & Garages Located at: 213 Guajome St, Vista CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronnie Langley, 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Denise Langley, 3175 Buena Hills Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: of business: of business: 10/06/16 S/Denise Langley, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026753 Filed: Oct 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentle Blossom Services Located at: 2420 Corte Azul, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Freed, 2420 Corte Azul, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tara Freed, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028353 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garage Studio Located at: 3180 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sherri McKee, 3180 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Sherri McKee, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028802 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craft Vision Technologies Located at: 1106 Civic Center Dr #206, Vista CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ann Marie Costello Consulting Inc, 950 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Ann Marie Costello, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028803 Filed: Nov 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Bus Christmas Light Hangers Located at: 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesse Cardile, 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Shane Nowak, 5214 Eliot Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Cardile, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/16 CN 19477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028211 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greek Grill Cafe Located at: 1854 Marron Rd #100, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ezequiel Castillo, 1854 Marron Rd #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Ezequiel Castillo, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027980 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stretch Zone Located at: 191 N El Camino Real #207, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 1254 Cambria Way, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Holdings LLC, 1254 Cambria Way, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day 09/01/16 S/Brian Melekian, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026366 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rachael Naomie Located at: 3650 Roselawn Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92105 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachel Miles, 3650 Roselawn Ave, San Diego CA 92105 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 01/01/14 S/Rachel Miles, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028264 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co; B. Palomar Place Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell W Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 3. Matthew E Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family Trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St Catherine Ct, Colorado Springs CA 80919 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day 05/13/83 S/Russell W Grosse, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028262 Filed: Nov 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oak Hollow Properties Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell W Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 3. Kathryn Louise Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 4. Russell Erich Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 5. William Mooney Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 6. Margaret Ann Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day 12/30/85 S/Russell W Grosse, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027677 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Music Lust Located at: 3726 Saddle Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loraine McDonald, 3726 Saddle Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/25/16 S/Loraine McDonald, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19464

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-027731 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lumiri LLC, Located at: 1643 S Ogden St, Denver CO Denver 80210 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 04/23/15 and assigned File #2015-010912. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Lumiri LLC, 1643 S Ogden St, Denver CO 80210 The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company S/Krystal Joscelyne, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027357 Filed: Oct 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Krystal Transport & Hauling; B. Krystal Development; C. Krystal Images; D. The Building Strength Foundation; E. Krystal Construction Management; F. Pacific Decks Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct #102, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessie Orocio Aguayo, 3132 Tiger Run Ct #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/20/16 S/Jessie Aguayo, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027524 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J&J Artificial Limb & Brace LLC Located at: 3720 Oceanic Way #209, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: 15644 Pomerado Rd #103, Poway CA 92064 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J&J Artificial Limb & Brace LLC, 3720 Oceanic Way #209, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day 08/02/15 S/Esperanza Friedman, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027230 Filed: Oct 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gunther Guns; B. Gunther Gifts; C. Gunther Watch; D. Swiss Knives Express; E. Gunther Quality Products Located at: 2717 Loker Ave West #B, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gunther Gifts Inc, 2717 Loker Ave West #B, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 01/01/99 S/Lisa Gunther, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027169 Filed: Oct 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ever Upward Located at: 833 Del Mar Downs Rd #B, Solana Beach, CA San Diego 92075 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Meyers, 833 Del Mar Downs Rd #B, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 07/01/16 S/Eric Meyers, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028126 Filed: Oct 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divinity Salon Located at: 583 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Kontos, 372 San Dimas Ave, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/John Kontos, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027892 Filed: Oct 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Campus Outreach San Diego; B. CO San Diego Located at: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day Not Yet Started S/Tricia Langowski, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026337 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Bar Located at: 428 Winsome Pl, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alicia Kiel, 428 Winsome Pl, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Alicia Kiel, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025993 Filed: Oct 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cloud Water B. Cloud Box Located at: 147 W Glaucus St #A, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter Ghiulamila, 147 W Glaucus St #A, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/01/16 S/Peter Ghiulamila, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-028010 Filed: Oct 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bressi Ranch Realty Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd #118, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Coast Real Estate Group Inc, 2794 Gateway Rd #118, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 04/30/09 S/Skip Reed, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027543 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Medical Services Located at: 2058 Steiger Ln, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: PO Box 4965, Oceanside CA 92052 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Eidson, 2058 Steiger Ln, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Christine Eidson, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027539 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Apts Located at: 951 N Vulcan, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 905 Olive Crest Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronald De Legge, 905 Olive Crest Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day 10/24/16 S/Ronald C De Legge, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026871 Filed: Oct 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artisan Door Company Located at: 2114 Softwind Ln, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stefano Dalu, 2114 Softwind Ln, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Stefano Dalu, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027693 Filed: Oct 25, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anitas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Inc Located at: 1195 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anitas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Inc, 1195 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 09/01/16 S/Francisco J Alvarez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026155 Filed: Oct 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 504 Employees Xmas Fund Located at: 504 S El Camino Real #220, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian W Ashford, 504 S El Camino Real #220, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. James C Crouch, 504 S El Camino Real #123, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership The first day 10/06/16 S/Brian W Ashford, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/16 CN 19449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027590 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Donut Shoppe Located at: 1604 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seng Tom Cheu, 12371 Ragweed St, San Diego CA 92129; B. Kim E Cheu, 12371 Ragweed St, San Diego CA 92129 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day 01/01/91 S/Seng Tom Cheu, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026684 Filed: Oct 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vacation and Cruise Consulting; B. Retire to Travel Located at: 1033 B Ave, Coronado, CA San Diego 92118-3438 Mailing Address: PO Box 189010 #271, Coronado CA 92178-9810 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry B Norman, 1033 B Ave, Coronado CA 92118-3438 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Larry B Norman, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027550 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Side Cleaners & Laundry Located at: 2089 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Great Prosperity Corporation, 1184 Abelia Ave, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 04/01/92 S/James Jimmo Kim, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025650 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fuze Photography; B. Fuze Photo Located at: 2568 State St, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: 950 Woodgrove Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Saw, 950 Woodgrove Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Scott Saw, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19428

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-026540 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Doctors Park Management, Located at: 955 Lane Ave #210, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91914 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 07/13/16 and assigned File #2016-018693. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Otay Lakes Partners LLC, 955 Lane Ave #210, Chula Vista CA 91914 The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company S/Michael R Lenihan, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027269 Filed: Oct 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catheter Pro’s Located at: 12 Rancho Circle, Lake Forest, CA Orange 92630 Mailing Address: 1390 Decision St #B, Vista CA 92081 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mi-Med Supply Co Inc dba Experea Healthcare, 1390 Decision St #B, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 06/26/10 S/Robert J Wolf Jr, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027125 Filed: Oct 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B Healthy Located at: 808 Windward Ln, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Brooks, 808 Windward Ln, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/17/16 S/Mary Brooks, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19425