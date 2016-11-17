Dixon Lake to be closed for two days

ESCONDIDO — Dixon Lake will be closed to anglers for two days in preparation for the annual fishing derby.

The lake will not be accessible to fishing Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to maintain the trout stock prior to the 38th Annual Dixon Lake Trout Derby, according to the city of Escondido. There will be no fishing from either the shore, the piers or from boats.

Day use areas and the campground will remain open and the concession stand will continue to supply visitors with food, drinks and sundries.

Rental boats also will be available, but fishing gear will not be allowed on boats. Signs will also be posted to remind visitors of the restriction.

Staff will be available to answer questions during the shutdown, but will be strictly enforcing the closure.

“We will have Park Rangers patrolling the shoreline regularly, and visitors found fishing on the closure dates will be subject to a citation and ejection from the park for up to 72 hours,” Lake and Open Space Superintendent Dan Hippert said.

The Trout Derby begins at 6 a.m. Dec. 2 and runs three consecutive days. The derby ends at 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Dixon Lake is owned and operated by the city of Escondido and is located at 1700 La Honda Dr. The park opens every day at 6 a.m. but closing hours vary by season. Call Dixon Lake at (760) 839-4345 or visit escondido.org and click on the Dixon Lake page for more information.