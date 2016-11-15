Block Party Cardiff style

Cardiff came together on Saturday to celebrate the surf, the beaches, the environment and all that the community offers.

On Nov. 12, Cardiff 101 MainStreet and Patagonia Cardiff hosted the block party complete with live music, a live mural art wall creation from artists Skye Walker and Marissa Quinn, and plenty of food and drink.

The event was held to help raise money for community enhancement projects and bringing Cardiff Surf Classic back to the reef in 2017.