Block Party Cardiff style

, , 0
Block Party Cardiff style
Trich Harbor prepares to enjoy a pizza from the Urban Pizza truck at last Saturday's Cardiff Surf Classic Block Party. Photo by Pat Cubel

Cardiff came together on Saturday to celebrate the surf, the beaches, the environment and all that the community offers.

On Nov. 12, Cardiff 101 MainStreet and Patagonia Cardiff hosted the block party complete with live music, a live mural art wall creation from artists Skye Walker and Marissa Quinn, and plenty of food and drink.

The event was held to help raise money for community enhancement projects and bringing Cardiff Surf Classic back to the reef in 2017.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?