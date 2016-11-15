Block Party Cardiff style

Cardiff came together on Saturday to celebrate the surf, the beaches, the environment and all that the community offers.
On Nov. 12, Cardiff 101 MainStreet and Patagonia Cardiff hosted the block party complete with live music, a live mural art wall creation from artists Skye Walker and Marissa Quinn, and plenty of food and drink.
The event was held to help raise money for community enhancement projects and bringing Cardiff Surf Classic back to the reef in 2017.
-
-
Skye Walker adds finishing touches to his artwork at last Saturday’s Cardiff Surf Classic Block Party. Walker was commissioned by the Cardiff 101 MainStreet organization to paint a mural. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Artist Marissa Quinn assists mural creator Skye Walker on his new art mural. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Marina Alberti plays table tennis at the Sun Bum booth. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Moon Age Food provides some out of this world eats during last Saturday’s Cardiff Surf Classic Block Party. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Tyler Mars, owner and chef at Moon Age Foods, prepares some delicacies. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
The Rock Band Ease Up performs at last Saturday’s Cardiff Surf Classic Block Party. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Sean Tully, owner and operator of Forward Printing in Vista, offers free screen-printings. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Michael Lauro, owner of Urban Pizza, a wood fired pizza oven truck slices one up at last Saturday’s Cardiff Surf Classic Block Party. Photo by Pat Cubel
-
-
Jose Gonzalez feeds a slice of pizza to his son Leo. Photo by Pat Cubel