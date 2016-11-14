Robbery suspect shot by deputies following pursuit

ENCINITAS — A second officer involved shooting in as many months occurred early Monday morning near the main driveway of the Pacific Pines condominium complex along El Camino Real near Santa Fe Drive.

The shooting, which happened at approximately 5:30 a.m., has blocked off one lane of south El Camino Real as homicide detectives begin to investigate the scene. According to media reports, deputies with the Sheriff’s department spotted a man riding a motorcycle that matched the description of a restaurant robbery suspect. There are still no details on the robbery.

After a pursuit with deputies, the man fled his motorcycle and began running up a driveway to the condominium complex, when a deputy opened fire, hitting the suspect. There is no word on how many shots were fired. He was taken to Scripps La Jolla hospital. There are no details as of yet regarding the suspect’s condition.

In October, a Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a residential robbery suspect after a pursuit along Coast Highway 101.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.