Brush fire shuts down I-15

ESCONDIDO — A brush fire off of Interstate-15 past Gopher Canyon Road has shut down the both sides of the freeway as Cal Fire and other fire departments fight the blaze.

The Gopher Fire was listed at 15 acres and 5 percent contained at approximately 1 p.m.

Travelers on south I-15 are being diverted off at Old Highway 395.

According to the Cal Fire Twitter account, the decision to close the freeway was made “due to damage to power poles that support lines that cross I-15.”

The northbound side of the freeway will be reopened once inspections are complete and the poles deemed safe, a Twitter post read. Southbound lanes will remain closed.

At least three water-dropping helicopters have been helping to put down the blaze, including SDG&E’s Erickson S-64 Aircrane. Air tankers have also been dropping fire retardant on the hillside.

An earlier threat to five homes in the area has since been mitigated.

According to SDG&E, 363 residents have lost power since 12:24 p.m. The communities affected include Twin Oaks, Lawrence Welk, Hidden Meadows South, and on Lilac, Castle Creek, Bonsai, Camino Del Rey Downs and Gopher Canyon. Power, according to the energy company’s website, is estimated to be restored by 3 p.m.

The loss of power is due to the fire, according to SDG&E.