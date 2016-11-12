Arson detectives investigating church fire

ENCINITAS — Early Saturday morning deputies responded to assist the Encinitas Fire Department for a structure fire.

At approximately 5 a.m., deputies arrived at St. Andrews Church at 890 Balour Dr., to find flames inside the church’s preschool located in the rear of the church grounds. The fire was contained to the preschool and was quickly put out by the fire department. No other structures were damaged, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release.

A witness reported seeing a male subject flee from the church at the time of the incident.

Despite a perimeter begin set up, no suspects were located.

The sheriff’s Bomb Arson Detectives are investigating the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.