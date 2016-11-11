Hayden Ranch, now on the market, honors its historical roots

VISTA — It was a serendipitous meeting during the Vista Holiday Home Tour that led Sandra Kelly to include Realtors Steve Grier and Dave Colley in the interview process to list her home. When the time came for Kelly to put her spectacular Vista home on the market, the Sea Coast Exclusive Properties team was the obvious choice, based on their experience with marketing historic properties. Beyond the home’s evident beauty and amenities rare to North County, Hayden Ranch house was also recently designated a historical property by the Vista Historical Society, further cementing just how special it truly is.

Hayden Ranch house is rich in history, and was built over three years from 1929 to 1932. “The property was part of a Mexican land grant and was originally a 14-acre parcel,” Grier said. “The home was built using hand-crafted rubble stone gathered from the property, with the exception of the tourmaline fireplace, which was built with stone quarried from Pala. It has its original oak floors, custom wood doors and Venetian plastered walls.”

The home’s 18th-century rubble rock construction is reminiscent of a flying buttress, since the walls are wider on the bottom and narrower at the top. The 2,156-square-foot home now sits on nearly 1-acre of land, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and also has a small studio. One of the bedrooms is an opulent master suite designed by Kelly, who is an accomplished interior designer. She renovated the property as she lived there over the last few years. There is also a brand new driveway leading up to the two-and-a-half-car garage built of stone with wooden carriage doors.

This labor of love for Kelly included restoring the historical character of the home while simultaneously adding top-of-the-line modern touches and conveniences. “She more than achieved her goal of honoring the home’s historical integrity, as seen throughout the property, with cohesive architectural detailing in the beams, stairs and other places throughout the home,” Grier said.

When her restorations were complete, Kelly appealed to the Vista Historical Society to have the home designated as Vista Historical Site #10. Unlike the National Historic Registry, this designation does allow for modifications to the home, which is zoned for animals including horses. Kelly also says not to be surprised to cross paths with roadrunners who love to run around the property.

The home is perched on a hilltop, allowing for gentle breezes and sweeping 360-degree views. “It is rare to find anything in North County built before the 1950s, and this home is perfect for someone who values historical past and has an eye for design,” Grier said. “Owners have the ability to build an extra dwelling unit, stables or a pool since there is no HOA or CC&Rs. ” The location is ideal, and Grier says the buyer gets the best of both worlds. “It’s a large property, with historical character where you can have animals — all less than 10 miles from the beach. The sunrises and sunsets are incredible.”

For more information about Hayden Ranch house, call Steve Grier at Sea Coast Exclusive Properties at (760) 573-4305 and visit mls.homejab.com/property/1831-hayden-ranch-rd-vista-ca-92084-usa to view a video with aerial and interior views showcasing the entire property and all of its amenities.

This article is sponsored content.