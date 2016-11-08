Move Your Feet Before You Eat at the 11th Annual PMCU O’Side Turkey Trot and New TCMC Senior Festival of Miles 

The Pacific Marine Credit Union O’side Turkey Trot returns for an 11th year to downtown Oceanside on Thanksgiving Day. This popular north county tradition for the whole family includes a variety of run and walking events, as well as a kids 1 mile and, new this year, a senior fitness event sponsored by Tri City Medical Center on the day before Thanksgiving.

“We get people out on Thanksgiving morning to move their feet before they eat,” said Kathy Kinane, race director. “The Trot team competition has always been very robust with families, cities, schools and businesses of all sizes competing for the bragging rights of largest team. For the non-competitive participants, we have a hilarious costume contest and a herd of local entertainers along the beautiful ocean view courses.”

The O’side Turkey Trot benefits 60+ nonprofits annually, and has put Oceanside on the map nationally as a place for active families to live, work, and play. Runner’s World Magazine named the event a “Top Trot” in the country for the past two years. This national recognition has helped attract participants from 46 states and 460 cities.

The event features a 10K Harbor/Pier Run, 5K Run/Walk and multiple kids’ races. Since its inception in 2006, the event has grown from 2,200 to nearly 10,000 participants, with the largest growth coming from baby boomers over 60 years of age.

To satisfy the interest from the active retiring population, organizers and Tri-City Medical Center have created an adjunct event, the Senior Festival of Miles, a walking/jogging race for seniors. This new event will be held on the day before Thanksgiving and will feature some of the fastest seniors in the country as well as walkers, joggers and “walkers with walkers.” Waves of seniors, divided into age groups, will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted for both the O’side Turkey Trot and the Senior Festival of Miles. Entrants have the opportunity to donate $5 of their entry fee to one of 60 charities. For more details and to sign up visit www.osideturkeytrot.com.