Election 2016 results begin coming in

REGION — With local polls now closed results are beginning to come through.

In the Carlsbad City Council race, incumbents Keith Blackburn and Lorraine Wood jumped out to early leads from absentee ballots.

Blackburn has 25 percent followed by Wood (21 percent) and challengers Cori Schumacher (18), Ann Tanner (16 percent), Bill Fowler (8 percent), Melanie Burkholder (5 percent) and Brandon Rowley (4 percent). Burkholder withdrew from the race several weeks ago.

In Escondido, incumbents Olga Diaz and Mike Morasco also hold early leads. Diaz leads over Joe Garcia in District 3 60 percent to 40 percent, while Moraco is up on Ingrid Rainey 59 percent to 41 percent.

As for the Escondido city treasurer race, Douglas Shultz leads a tight race by less than one point over John Trudell, 32.49 percent to 31.52 percent. They are followed by Blaise Jackson (16 percent), Ryan Clark (14 percent) and Robroy Fawcett (6 percent).

Measure B

In a highly controversial proposal, Measure B, which asks voers to approve the Lilac Hills Ranch development north of Escondido, the ‘No’ vote leads 64 percent to 36 percent.

Measure O

In Carlsbad, Measure O, which approves the city to use general funds in excess of $1 million to rebuild Fire Station No. 2 is cruising to victory with a 73 percent to 27 percent margin.

Proposition 64

Proposition 64, which would legalize recreational marijuana, leads 54 percent to 46 percent.

Escondido Union High School District

Dane White leads Cesar Serrano 62 percent to 38 percent.

Escondido Union School District

Doug Paulson leads Giovanny Miranda 74 percent to 26 percent in Dist. 1, while Joe Muga is up on Mirek Gorny 67 percent to 33 percent in the Dist. 3 race.

District 3 Supervisor

Incumbent Supervisor Dave Roberts is holding a slight lead over challenger and Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar by a margin of 51.41 percent to 48.59 percent.

Vista City Council

Incumbent Cody Campbell is trailing in the polls to keep his seat on the Vista City Council, with fellow incumbent Amanda Rigby and challenger Dale Pilat holding the top spots for the two open seats.

Solana Beach City Council

The top three candidates for three seats available on the Solana Beach City Council include: incumbent Dave Zito 25.03 percent, Judy Hegenauer 21.90 percent, Jewel Edson 21.33 percent.