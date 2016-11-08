Del Mar’s Bing Crosby season gets underway

Doyouknowsomething, ridden by Felipe Valdez, wins the first race on opening day of the fall 2015 thoroughbred horse racing season. The third annual event kicks off Nov. 11 with a tribute to military members past and present. Photo by Bianca Kaplanek

DEL MAR — The third annual Bing Crosby Season at the Del Mar Racetrack kicks off Friday on Veteran’s Day with free track admission for active duty military and veterans and a salute to all who have served or are serving our country.

Opening day will also include a Stars & Stripes fashion contest, with more than $3,000 in cash and prizes being awarded for the most patriotic costume and best pin-up model or celebrity lookalike.

Suggestions include icons such as Rosie the Riveter and Lady Liberty.

A fundraising event to benefit Save Our Legion, The Semper Fi Fund and other local military charities will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and include racetrack admission and a program, barbecue and half-priced signature drinks and select beers.

For an additional $10 guests can attend the post-race concert by country artist Coffey Anderson.

The 15-day race meet runs through Dec. 4, five fewer days than last year.

Racing will take place Thursdays through Sundays, with the first post at 12:30 p.m. except Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, when there will be an 11 a.m. start and a 2:30 p.m. conclusion. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

