Del Mar’s Bing Crosby season gets underway

DEL MAR — The third annual Bing Crosby Season at the Del Mar Racetrack kicks off Friday on Veteran’s Day with free track admission for active duty military and veterans and a salute to all who have served or are serving our country.

Opening day will also include a Stars & Stripes fashion contest, with more than $3,000 in cash and prizes being awarded for the most patriotic costume and best pin-up model or celebrity lookalike.

Suggestions include icons such as Rosie the Riveter and Lady Liberty.

A fundraising event to benefit Save Our Legion, The Semper Fi Fund and other local military charities will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and include racetrack admission and a program, barbecue and half-priced signature drinks and select beers.

For an additional $10 guests can attend the post-race concert by country artist Coffey Anderson.

The 15-day race meet runs through Dec. 4, five fewer days than last year.

Racing will take place Thursdays through Sundays, with the first post at 12:30 p.m. except Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, when there will be an 11 a.m. start and a 2:30 p.m. conclusion. Visit dmtc.com for more information.